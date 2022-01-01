Patrice GRAZIOTIN

Skills

- successful set-up and management of European collaborative projects (ENIAC, FP7, CATRENE,

H2020)

- member of the CATRENE application steering group

- industrial project management in the semi-conductors arena, from specification to full production with management of multidisciplinary team

- complete audio product line management with partnership set-up, conception and execution of a

Marketing Introduction Plan

- Internation career, bilingual French / English

- managerial experience

- Analysis and synthesis skills, autonomous, adaptable, attention to details, team player and

customer focused