Patrice GRAZIOTIN

CARQUEFOU

En résumé

Skills
- successful set-up and management of European collaborative projects (ENIAC, FP7, CATRENE,
H2020)
- member of the CATRENE application steering group
- industrial project management in the semi-conductors arena, from specification to full production with management of multidisciplinary team
- complete audio product line management with partnership set-up, conception and execution of a
Marketing Introduction Plan
- Internation career, bilingual French / English
- managerial experience
- Analysis and synthesis skills, autonomous, adaptable, attention to details, team player and
customer focused

Entreprises

  • Polytech Nantes - Enseignant

    2016 - maintenant J'enseigne l'électronique numérique et analogique, le VHDL, la gestion de projet auprès d'étudiants à Polytech et en IUT GEII

  • Atmel - Senior aerospace programs manager, contract officer

    Rousset 2013 - maintenant - set-up and management of European collaborative projects in the framework of CATRENE, ENIAC, ECSEL, FP7, H2020.
    - member of CATRENE application steering group
    - writing of project outlines and full proposals
    - review and evaluation of existing and new projects

  • Atmel - Audio and Mobile Accessories segments marketing manager

    Rousset 2011 - 2013 As part of the microcontroller business unit, I was responsible for the management of all aspects of the business:
    - business development
    - customers' requirements identification
    - HW and SW specifications
    - setting-up the business model, price and T&C
    - sales force motivation and training

    - partnerships set-up and management (Apple iAP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, decoders)

  • Atmel - Application lab manager

    Rousset 2007 - 2010 In the microcontroller business unit, the application lab (15 engineers) was accountable for
    - new product validation
    - development of demo kits, reference design boards
    - low level firmware, middleware and application SW development
    - application notes and datasheets
    - competition analysis
    - customer technical support with KPI

  • Atmel - Business development manager - San Jose California

    Rousset 2000 - 2007 In the microcontroller business unit, I was responsible for growing the business on the West Coast of the USA
    - customer visits, including blue chip companies (Apple, Cisco, Microsoft, HP)
    - analysis of customer requirements and identification of the best fit in our standard product and ASSP portfolio
    - design and technical support (1st level)
    - ASSP / ASIC specification
    - tenders
    - training and motivation of the sales force (Atmel salesmen, reps and distributors)

  • Various - Various positions

    1990 - 1999 Various positions in Small and Medium Enterprises
    - management of technicians and engineers
    - subcontractors follow-up
    - customers' requirement identification, product specification, technical and commercial tenders

    - design of electronic boards based on microcontrollers, microprocessors, DSP and FPGA
    - parallel computers interface cards (VME bus, SCSI bus)
    - video acquisition board for military aircrafts
    - high speed serial link interface board
    - test benches

Formations

Réseau