Patrice GRAZIOTIN

Skills
- successful set-up and management of European collaborative projects (ENIAC, FP7, CATRENE,
H2020)
- member of the CATRENE application steering group
- industrial project management in the semi-conductors arena, from specification to full production with management of multidisciplinary team
- complete audio product line management with partnership set-up, conception and execution of a
Marketing Introduction Plan
- Internation career, bilingual French / English
- managerial experience
- Analysis and synthesis skills, autonomous, adaptable, attention to details, team player and
customer focused