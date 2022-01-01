Patrice LEVENT

Menu

As an agri-business engineer, I have 25 years of extensive experience concerning food industrial expertise, in terms of product development, processing, packaging and quality management.

In 1991, I joined the “BSN group” (which later will become “DANONE group”) my job for four years was a Packaging Développer for “l’ALSACIENNE biscuit”. I managed the responsibility of packaging quality for “BELIN and LU bisquit company”, for dozen DANONE sites, following my IAA engineering training, I was named Project engineer for Chocolate & fat Fillings for the biscuits division.. One year later I was promoted to R&D Engineer for International new product development project and processes for the biscuits division covering the Eastern countries.

After 14 years at DANONE company,
I joined “CNI (Colloids Naturals International)” for an operational position as group Quality Manager. Within two years, I implemented standards for quality and food safety, obtained the BRC certification required by large account (Coca Cola, Nestlé) and supervised the follow-up of the ECOCERT subsidiary in Africa (Tchad country).

After this experience, I joined “SOUPLETUBE Company” (packaging tubes for food, cosmetics, oral care and plastic injection = > for L’Oreal, GSK, and UNILEVER Customers), for an operational position as QHSE Manager. I obtained the south after ISO 22000 certification as well as the renewal of the ISO 14001 and 9001 (V2008) certifications,

2013 to 2015, I joined “MOM company” (Materne-MontBlanc), within MOM group Quality Direction I was the “Quality Performance Developement Manager”, I had the mission of setting up and activating the processes and controls enabling improvements in quality within the group (France and USA)

I'm living to China (SUZHOU town, 80km of SHANGHAI), if you need my food Industrial experiment (Quality, development, ) don't hesitate to contact me. I'm available for your opportunities.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
RD pack and food process
Management
Gestion de projet
Production
Amélioration continue
Agroalimentaire

  • AVAILABLE - QHSE Manager, management and improvement of industrial organisations

    2015 - maintenant I'm living to
    China (SUZHOU place, 80km of SHANGHAI), if you need my food Industrial experiment (Quality, development, ) don't hesitate to contact me. I'm available for your opportunities.

  • Groupe MOM - Materne Mont Blanc - Responsable développement amélioration qualité groupe

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Construction des Processus d'Organisation "global groupe" et déploiement. Stratégie Qualité groupe. Mise en place d'outils d'aide à l'amélioration continue et la diminution des coûts de "Non Qualité"

  • SOUPLETUBE - Responsable QHSE usine de Lisses

    2011 - 2013 Responsable QHSE (Usine de 120 personnes)

    • Lien hiérarchique Direction Usine
    • Management équipe de 6 personnes
    • Mise en place certification ISO 22000 (réussie Mai 2012), renouvellement ISO 14001 et 9001 (V2008)
    • Responsable du management QHSE du site de « Lisses »,
    • Réorganisation du service et évolution du plan de surveillance global usine (en application)

  • CNI (Colloides naturels Internationale - Responsable QHSE Groupe

    2007 - 2009 • Lien hiérarchique direct avec la Direction Générale (alimente le CODIR)
    • Responsable de l’organisation « Qualité » et « Food safety » du groupe IRANEX
    • Interlocuteur privilégié des services Achats (MP) commerciaux (PF, clients...), Production (Process), RH (organisation), DG (Gestion de crise)
    • Mise en place de la certification BRC, FamiQs : opérationnelle début 2009
    • Suivi des certifications ISO, certification BIO « ECOCERT » (audits en Afrique), Management de l’Environnement et de la Sécurité.
    • Management d’une équipe de 8 personnes (6 au Laboratoire dont le Responsable Laboratoire,
    2 agents de maitrise (qualité, Sécurité)
    • Responsable de la réussite des audits clients (clients Monde : grands intervenants de
    L’Agro-alimentaires).

  • CEMOI - Resp QHE (CDD)

    Perpignan 2006 - 2006 CDD remplacement congè Maternité, Finalisation IFS food

  • DANONE Vitapole - Responsable projets Développement (Branche Biscuits)

    Paris 2000 - 2005 2002 -2005 Ingénieur développement international

    • Management de projet de la phase exploratoire (interface Mkgt, indus..) à la phase de lancement usine. Développement de nouveaux produits et process biscuitiers pour la France (ex : tartelette LU) et l’international (ex : Bastogne, Dinosaurus Optimisation Petit Déjeuner « OptiLU »…: Pays de l’Est.
    • Management de groupe de travail : Industriel, Qualité, Achats, Senso.. (chef projet développement).
    • Management direct d’un technicien
    • Expert des technologies : Rotative, laminage, extrusion, dépose fourrage (gras ou aqueux) et chocolat.

    2001-2002 Chocolate & Fat Filling Project Manager

    • Expert chocolat, cacao et fourrage gras pour la branche biscuit du groupe Danone
    • Management de la relation fournisseurs / Acheteurs Danone
    • Lancement de nouveau développement (Aération chocolat « barre Club UK, barre Fidorka CZ », Mikado choco lait, Optimisation de PIM’S (sans blanchiment chocolat)
    • Interface entre la « recherche Danone » et le développement produits, assistance aux développeurs lors de problématiques industrielles et fonctionnelles.

    2000-2001 Stage : Ingénieur Projet de fin d’étude : identifier et étudier des pistes ingrédients et
    process pour « améliorer la texture moelleuse » d’un cake allégé en matières grasses.

  • BSN (Branche Biscuits) - Responsable Qualité Packaging

    1994 - 2000 Société BELIN et LU
    1994 -2000 Responsable Qualité Packaging (rattaché au dir. Qualité)
    • Responsable d’audits internes certification ISO 9000 (certification de 6 usines)
    • Pratique des techniques : HACCP, AMDEC, CAPABILITE, SPC, Analyse sensorielle
    • Responsable du suivi et de l’évaluation des fournisseurs d’emballages : formation des acheteurs, audits des fournisseurs (70/an), créations de la procédure d’évaluation.
    • Management de la qualité de service « LOGISTIQUE » (mise sous assurance qualité des dépôts).
    • Diagnostiques industriels liés au conditionnement, matériaux et matériels (9 usines).
    • Interlocuteur qualité « Packaging et Logistique » dans la résolution de GESTION de CRISE.

  • Mars Incorporated - Stage fin d'étude "Technicien développement Packaging"

    1990 - 1991 Etude utilisation industriel d'emballages "Biodégradables" + missions production

  • BSN (Branche biscuits) L'Alsacienne / Belin - Technicien Développement Packaging

    1990 - 1994 Développement de packaging, expert industriel pack auprès des usines, implantations industrielles, labo, CDC fonctionnels fournisseurs, usines, clients...

