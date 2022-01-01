Patrice LEVENT

COMPETENCES



As an agri-business engineer, I have 25 years of extensive experience concerning food industrial expertise, in terms of product development, processing, packaging and quality management.



In 1991, I joined the “BSN group” (which later will become “DANONE group”) my job for four years was a Packaging Développer for “l’ALSACIENNE biscuit”. I managed the responsibility of packaging quality for “BELIN and LU bisquit company”, for dozen DANONE sites, following my IAA engineering training, I was named Project engineer for Chocolate & fat Fillings for the biscuits division.. One year later I was promoted to R&D Engineer for International new product development project and processes for the biscuits division covering the Eastern countries.



After 14 years at DANONE company,

I joined “CNI (Colloids Naturals International)” for an operational position as group Quality Manager. Within two years, I implemented standards for quality and food safety, obtained the BRC certification required by large account (Coca Cola, Nestlé) and supervised the follow-up of the ECOCERT subsidiary in Africa (Tchad country).



After this experience, I joined “SOUPLETUBE Company” (packaging tubes for food, cosmetics, oral care and plastic injection = > for L’Oreal, GSK, and UNILEVER Customers), for an operational position as QHSE Manager. I obtained the south after ISO 22000 certification as well as the renewal of the ISO 14001 and 9001 (V2008) certifications,



2013 to 2015, I joined “MOM company” (Materne-MontBlanc), within MOM group Quality Direction I was the “Quality Performance Developement Manager”, I had the mission of setting up and activating the processes and controls enabling improvements in quality within the group (France and USA)



