Menu

Patrice MARTINEZ

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LIMPA - DIRECTEUR REGIONAL

    2014 - 2016

Formations

  • Bac G1 (Lyon)

    Lyon 1978 - 1981

Réseau