Connexion
Patrick CARLOTTI
Patrick CARLOTTI
BREST
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Business development.
Entreprises
Ac3
- General Manager
2018 - maintenant
Consult'Ink
- CEO
2017 - maintenant
Business development. Membre Business Angel Melies.
Septeo Pôle Immobilier
- DG
L'Union
2010 - 2017
Formations
Réseau
Adrien GIULIANI
Benjamin LECOQ
Carlyne RUELLE
Cyril MAGNESSE
Marine GILLES
Murphy VERGER
Patrick BERNHARD
Romain MOREL-SCHWEDT
Sébastien DARGAUD
