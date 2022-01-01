Paul-Etienne DAVIER

Il y a une différence fondamentale entre parler et agir. Depuis que je l'ai comprise, j'essaye de faire ce que je dis.

J'ai le défaut de parfois trop parler. Alors, j'essaye de me dépasser.



Pour remplacer le long laïus précédent : je dirai simplement aux amateurs d'Anglais :

Let's don't screw things, let's do things.



> > > What I used to be: you need good formulation for your CV? > > >

A hard-working student in Economics, Finance and entrepreneurship, with the ability to work both independently and in a team. Flexible and mobile.

Experience gained in many internships, international projects as well as summer jobs and participation in additional events. Successful in joining studies with other activities.

Perspicacious, with skills in problem solving proved at operational level. Self-motivated and responsible young person eager to learn more.

I am ready to face challenges and determined in achieving goals. Wishing to bring its contribution to the changing world.



Mes compétences :

Bâtiment

Business

Business development

Développement durable

Energie

entrepreneuriat

Maîtrise de l'énergie