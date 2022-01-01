Menu

Paul-Etienne DAVIER

PARIS

En résumé

Il y a une différence fondamentale entre parler et agir. Depuis que je l'ai comprise, j'essaye de faire ce que je dis.
J'ai le défaut de parfois trop parler. Alors, j'essaye de me dépasser.

Pour remplacer le long laïus précédent : je dirai simplement aux amateurs d'Anglais :
Let's don't screw things, let's do things.

> > > What I used to be: you need good formulation for your CV? > > >
A hard-working student in Economics, Finance and entrepreneurship, with the ability to work both independently and in a team. Flexible and mobile.
Experience gained in many internships, international projects as well as summer jobs and participation in additional events. Successful in joining studies with other activities.
Perspicacious, with skills in problem solving proved at operational level. Self-motivated and responsible young person eager to learn more.
I am ready to face challenges and determined in achieving goals. Wishing to bring its contribution to the changing world.

Mes compétences :
Bâtiment
Business
Business development
Développement durable
Energie
entrepreneuriat
Maîtrise de l'énergie

Entreprises

  • AI Environnement (ex Avenir Investir) - Dirigeant, cofondateur

    2008 - maintenant AI Environnement (anciennement Avenir Investir) intervient dans la maîtrise de l'énergie et du carbone dans le bâtiment. Nous conseillons nos clients en matière de gestion patrimoniale durable, et proposons des offres corporate globales, en s'appuyant sur notre expertise et celle de partenaires spécialisés.

    Bureau d'Etude d'aide à la conception et d'ingénierie environnementale, spécialisé dans la conception de bâtiments à très haute performance énergétique (construction neuve ou rénovation thermique). Nous intervenons en tant que BET Thermique, Environnementale et HQE, Fluides.
    Nous accompagnons les projets de "Bâtiments Basse Consommation", de "Bâtiments Passifs" ou à "Energie Positive", en temps qu'Assistant à Maîtrise d'Ouvrage (AMO), ou bien au sein d’équipes de Maîtrise d'Œuvre (MOE).
    Notre valeur ajoutée est l'utilisation de la "Simulation Thermique Dynamique" comme procédé de modélisation des bâtiments.
    Nous développons en parallèle un projet innovant dans la conception de bâtiments passifs à ossature bois.

  • Avenir Investir - Dirigeant

    LYON 2008 - maintenant Changement de dénomination sociale : AI Environnement

  • Crédit Agricole des Savoie - Service Crédits : cellule prêts aux professionnels

    Chambery Cedex 2007 - 2007 Stage long de quatre mois :
    - Développement d’un partenariat entre la banque et les plateformes locales du premier réseau associatif français d’aide à la création/reprise d’entreprises (France Initiative Réseau)
    - Analyse de dossiers de financement de délégation siège
    - Réalisation d’outils de pilotage sous Excel

  • Conseil Général de la Savoie - Direction des Affaire Financières et Juridiques

    2005 - 2005 Emploi de 6 semaines
    - Vérification des dépenses, subventions et recettes de l’administration publique départementale

  • COGEFI - Assistant comptable

    2005 - 2005 Stage d'un mois
    - Enregistrements comptables, préparation des dossiers de travail et autres tâches financières, fiscales et sociales

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Paris - Ecole Europe Affaires

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Entrepreneuriat

    Création, reprise d'entreprise, développement de filialle, Business Developpement, gestion de projet

    Impliqué dans un processus de création d’entreprise avec un ingénieur centralien. Projet ayant attrait au Développement Durable

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques Sciences po Grenoble

    Saint Martin D'Hères 2004 - 2007 Economie-Finance

    - Première année à Science Po Aix en tronc commun : 2003-2004
    - Mémoire de Licence sur l’internationalisation des firmes et les délocalisations
    - Travail de recherche sur le Hard – discount et la Grande Distribution

