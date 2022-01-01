Paul-Etienne FLORENT

As Project Manager 6 Sigma Black Belt, I use my expertise in Lean Manufacturing, 6 sigma and Problem Solving to lead or support projects and strategic deployments.



Highly analytical Engineer and detailed oriented professional with achievements at TOYOTA Europe, Johnson Matthey, TNT Express and CATERPILLAR. Learned Lean Manufacturing and Practical Problem Solving as Production Engineer at Toyota. Joining Johnson Matthey, developed Project Management skills with a successful 6 Sigma DMAIC project and leading the Lean implementation in the Production site. Broadened experience in Logistics with Black Belt projects at TNT Express and Caterpillar transportation. Excellent communications skills managing relationships at all levels and functions in multidisciplinary and international environments.



Proficiencies: TPS, 6sigma methods expertise. Productivity analysis, Problem solving, continuous improvement, Standardization, Statistical quality analysis (Minitab software), team management, Lean, Black Belt, Stakeholder relationships, change management, Operational Excellence



Mes compétences :

Lean manufacturing

Continuous improvement

Problem solving

Value Stream Mapping

Supply chain

Quality management

Project management

root cause analysis

Six sigma

Lean six sigma