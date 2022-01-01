Menu

Paul-Etienne FLORENT

BRUXELLES

En résumé

As Project Manager 6 Sigma Black Belt, I use my expertise in Lean Manufacturing, 6 sigma and Problem Solving to lead or support projects and strategic deployments.

Highly analytical Engineer and detailed oriented professional with achievements at TOYOTA Europe, Johnson Matthey, TNT Express and CATERPILLAR. Learned Lean Manufacturing and Practical Problem Solving as Production Engineer at Toyota. Joining Johnson Matthey, developed Project Management skills with a successful 6 Sigma DMAIC project and leading the Lean implementation in the Production site. Broadened experience in Logistics with Black Belt projects at TNT Express and Caterpillar transportation. Excellent communications skills managing relationships at all levels and functions in multidisciplinary and international environments.

Proficiencies: TPS, 6sigma methods expertise. Productivity analysis, Problem solving, continuous improvement, Standardization, Statistical quality analysis (Minitab software), team management, Lean, Black Belt, Stakeholder relationships, change management, Operational Excellence

Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Continuous improvement
Problem solving
Value Stream Mapping
Supply chain
Quality management
Project management
root cause analysis
Six sigma
Lean six sigma

Entreprises

  • IBA - Medical Accelerators Solutions - Project Manager - Six Sigma Black Belt

    2014 - maintenant Working for the Medical Accelerators Solutions entity, I am part of the Manufacturing & Supply Chain Department which is responsible of the value chain from order to end of factory.
    Main tasks:
    - improve operational efficiency by leading DMAIC projects
    - support the deployment of the 6 sigma methodology
    - support other initiatives

    Current activities:
    - Black Belt projects: Inventory reduction related (phase 2), Quality Control process related (phase 2),
    - training Green Belts (project team members, 8 people)
    - coaching Problem Solving and Process improvement initiatives including Lean Six Sigma support (3 projects)

    "At IBA, our Mission is to Protect, Enhance and Save Lives."

  • Intys Consulting - Senior consultant

    2012 - 2014 As a Senior Consultant in Lean & Sigma - project management, I work on customer based missions within my area of expertise.

    At Intys, I was a member of the Lean Office team: providing trainings and coaching to Green Belts. Leader of a Lean Diagnosis pilot project.
    Leader of development of Lean activities improving competitiveness of the company.
    I was manager of the internal Supply Chain Practice initiative: providing a logical and structured support to Supply Chain community within the company (8 people in the team with different levels of seniority)
    I also contributed to proposals to potential Customers: On the technical side, assessing needs, relevant approach and specific skills required.


    "Intys is a consultancy firm active in Finance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Operational Excellence and Project Management. Our Mission is to assist our clients in their growth and performance implementation. We are a flexible, cost effective and result oriented partner for successful organizations.
    Please visit our website on www.intys.eu"

  • Caterpillar - Senior Consultant - Lean and 6 Sigma - Black Belt

    Saint-Denis 2012 - 2014 Detached to Caterpillar Transportation, Integrated Logistics Services, working on international improvement projects:

    1. Black Belt support on a BB 6 Sigma DMAIC project aiming to improve variation of transit time of large machines between US and Africa Middle-East - (8 team members, 5 SME’s, 10 Stakeholders)
    * Key points & Achievements:
    - Complex data analysis,
    - High level Stakeholders management
    - Field analysis in US: 3 factories (Illinois), 4 Ports Terminals (East & Gulf coast), 5 Ocean carriers, Truck & Rail shipments, "Oversized shipments"
    - Transportation Process & Strategy recommendations
    - Performance tracking improved,
    - Enhanced communication,
    - Visibility given to various projects and initiatives.

    2. Project Leader on a pilot DMAIC analysis project: improvement of landed costs & inventory for Medium size machines - flow from factory (Grenoble, France) until final destination in US - (6 team members, 3 SME’s, 3 Stakeholders)
    * Key points:
    - All transportation modes & configurations considered.
    - Field analysis: Shipping floor, 2 rail platforms, 4 Port Terminals (Belgium), 8 carriers
    - Estimated savings, implemented: $ 1,000,000 (transportation rates improvements)
    - Estimated savings, proposed opportunities: $240,000 (engineering & process improvements).

    3. Coach on a DMAIC analysis project: improvement of landed costs for medium size machines - flow from factory (Gosselies, Belgium) until final destination (worldwide) - (5 team members, 4 SME’s, 3 stakeholders)
    * Key points / Achievements:
    - replication of pilot project.
    - Estimated savings, implemented: $ 145,000 (transportation rates improvements)
    - Estimated savings, proposed opportunities: $1,400,000 (process and sourcing improvements)
    - Transfer knowledge / coaching of an internal Project Manager towards replication (5 other plants)
    - Distribution Center analysis: inbound / outbound, inventory management

  • TNT Express - Continuous Improvement Senior Officer - Lean 6 Sigma Black Belt - Manager level

    Lyon 2011 - 2012 TNT Express - EuroHub, Liege Airport:
    Lean Project Manager in Operations Support department, Coach and Leader on Lean 6 Sigma projects.

    Achievements / role:
    • Support and coach on Black Belt projects, Coach on Green Belt projects: statistical analysis on On Time Delivery, improvement solutions selection (priority order), reporting and presentations
    • Lean Advisor on Lean programme. (Lean deployment: projects suggestion, training materials: Lean introduction, performance management: KPI’s definition and reporting)
    • Led the Value Stream Mapping activity of the HUB for express freight. All flows studied: Air-Air, Air-Road, Road-Air - 4 types of product leading to different processes (parcels, pallets, documents, “non conveyable”)
    • Led a Black Belt project on planning process: improvement of procedures and system for an accurate staff planning.
    • Productivity analysis (continuity of the Value Stream Mapping activity): analysis of each process per area in order to identify the standard takt time and correct staff balancing. Productivity calculation according to process requirements and volume treated.
    • 5S trainer and coach

  • Johnson Matthey - Quality Improvement supervisor

    Tremblay-en-France 2010 - 2011 Johnson Matthey, Catalytic systems division Europe:
    Manager of a team (10 people) in Quality department assuring final product release complying with customer requirements.

    Achievements:
    • Management of Customer complaints (root cause analysis reporting, corrective and preventive actions implementation, KPI definition)
    • Significant improvement on rejects / quarantines rate by improving the tracking and sorting method and using Problem Solving to identify and treat root causes (reduction of 35% within 3 months)
    • Improvement of the documents management system (document recording, data update) complying with the ISO/TS 16949 requirements.
    • Definition of the internal project management system from project definition to project completion validation (hand-over criteria): Co-led successfully workshops of 10 people (3 days) achieving milestones definition and required documents creation.
    • Ensured the performance management follow-up via a communication board and weekly meetings.
    • Ensured the problem solving improvements and follow-up via a concerns board (PDCA tracking) and weekly meetings.
    • Ensured Quality conformity based on customer requirements.

  • Johnson Matthey - Regional quality specialist

    Tremblay-en-France 2007 - 2010 Johnson Matthey, Catalytic systems division Europe:
    Project leader for Six Sigma project and Project leader & Coach for Lean Manufacturing implementation. Involved in change management as Coach.

    Achievements:
    • Leader on the Lean deployment strategy (Brussels plant): Operational Excellence / Lean Production System
    • Deployment of Standardized Work principles and format at a regional level (implementation in Belgium, knowledge and standards shared with the UK & RSA).
    • Implementation of standardized work in various departments (25 specialists trained and 5 trainers coached). Provided coaching and trainings on how to develop and sustain standardized work (Belgium).
    • Led successfully a Green Belt Six Sigma project (DMAICT) on biggest runner product (700 000 pcs/year): process capability improvement from Ppk=0,68 to Ppk=1,33, defect ratio reduction from 2,7% to 0,6%, competitiveness increase (production tolerance limits from ± 4% to ± 3% / nominal). Major impact on overall production with Transfer phase of the project. (around 1 000 000€ savings per year)
    • Consistently delivered continuous improvements with significant financial impact using TPS tools (5 Why’s, Fishbone, FMEA ...) and Practical Problem Solving.
    • Led new technology trials on production lines (5 lines involded, 2 units per line). I coordinated activities between Engineering, Production & Quality departments (15 people including engineers, technicians and workers). Led the validation analysis.
    • Provided support as Problem Solving specialist on 2 Quality improvement projects.
    • Internal benchmark across plants on a critical test ensuring compliance with customer requirements. Standardisation of the procedure to follow.

  • Toyota Motor Europe - Production Engineering engineer, Plastic Department

    Onnaing 2005 - 2007 Toyota Motor Europe, Production Engineering, Plastic Department:
    Responsible for introduction and implementation of new equipments in European production plants (for new models in Plastics department).

    • Line training – UK - 2 months on line (injection shop, paint shop, mould maintenance).
    • Project Leader, Equipment installation & commissioning – in France & Turkey: Vendor trial (in Japan), Commissioning, CE marking checking, training people, quality & capability checking (Cp, Cpk), production optimisation, Budget management (500,000 €)
    • Activities coordination: mould repair (Germany), Vibration welding machine modification (France).
    • Production follow up: production plant – injection shop (in France & Turkey): KPI’s definition.
    • Benchmarking activity: internal benchmark in France, Turkey and the UK in order to improve the next generation of equipment - Led successfully a 6 months Problem Solving project on production process with impact on the new generation of machines, similar process.
    • R&D: 6 weeks - project for Material Engineering department: new instrumental panel properties (B-segment), benchmarking on Competitors Instrumental panels (B-segment), benchmarking on Raw material suppliers & injection trials on materials selected.
    • Toyota Production System experience: PDCA, Kaizen, Problem Solving project, KANBAN system.

  • Gerflor - Stagiaire ingénieur méthodes

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2004 Engineer in method department
    Dealing with productivity and quality issues on production lines.

    - Root cause analysis of customer complaints (major cause of defect).
    - Led a Problem Solving project team of 10 people
    - after investigation: worked jointly with raw material suppliers (Germany, Netherlands)
    - Achievements: Product & process FMEA, 6M, 5 why, 5S guide, Suppliers audits (Germany, Netherlands).

Formations

  • IAE Institut Administration Des Entreprises (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2004 - 2005 General management

    o Triple analysis: financial, strategic and marketing – Cisco System
    o Options: team management, project management

  • Institut Textile Et Chimique De Lyon ITECH

    Ecully 2001 - 2004 Plastics

    o Process – material – 3D conception
    o Design project: study of a part to produce by injection moulding, after a project analysis, realisation of the 2D and 3D drawings on computer for the parts and the tooling (Catia V5), then injection simulation on Moldflow MP4.

