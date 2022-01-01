Paul-Etienne FLORENT

-
IBA - Medical Accelerators Solutions
- Project Manager - Six Sigma Black Belt
2014 - maintenant
Working for the Medical Accelerators Solutions entity, I am part of the Manufacturing & Supply Chain Department which is responsible of the value chain from order to end of factory.
Main tasks:
- improve operational efficiency by leading DMAIC projects
- support the deployment of the 6 sigma methodology
- support other initiatives
Current activities:
- Black Belt projects: Inventory reduction related (phase 2), Quality Control process related (phase 2),
- training Green Belts (project team members, 8 people)
- coaching Problem Solving and Process improvement initiatives including Lean Six Sigma support (3 projects)
"At IBA, our Mission is to Protect, Enhance and Save Lives."
-
Intys Consulting
- Senior consultant
2012 - 2014
As a Senior Consultant in Lean & Sigma - project management, I work on customer based missions within my area of expertise.
At Intys, I was a member of the Lean Office team: providing trainings and coaching to Green Belts. Leader of a Lean Diagnosis pilot project.
Leader of development of Lean activities improving competitiveness of the company.
I was manager of the internal Supply Chain Practice initiative: providing a logical and structured support to Supply Chain community within the company (8 people in the team with different levels of seniority)
I also contributed to proposals to potential Customers: On the technical side, assessing needs, relevant approach and specific skills required.
"Intys is a consultancy firm active in Finance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Operational Excellence and Project Management. Our Mission is to assist our clients in their growth and performance implementation. We are a flexible, cost effective and result oriented partner for successful organizations.
Please visit our website on www.intys.eu"
-
Caterpillar
- Senior Consultant - Lean and 6 Sigma - Black Belt
Saint-Denis
2012 - 2014
Detached to Caterpillar Transportation, Integrated Logistics Services, working on international improvement projects:
1. Black Belt support on a BB 6 Sigma DMAIC project aiming to improve variation of transit time of large machines between US and Africa Middle-East - (8 team members, 5 SME’s, 10 Stakeholders)
* Key points & Achievements:
- Complex data analysis,
- High level Stakeholders management
- Field analysis in US: 3 factories (Illinois), 4 Ports Terminals (East & Gulf coast), 5 Ocean carriers, Truck & Rail shipments, "Oversized shipments"
- Transportation Process & Strategy recommendations
- Performance tracking improved,
- Enhanced communication,
- Visibility given to various projects and initiatives.
2. Project Leader on a pilot DMAIC analysis project: improvement of landed costs & inventory for Medium size machines - flow from factory (Grenoble, France) until final destination in US - (6 team members, 3 SME’s, 3 Stakeholders)
* Key points:
- All transportation modes & configurations considered.
- Field analysis: Shipping floor, 2 rail platforms, 4 Port Terminals (Belgium), 8 carriers
- Estimated savings, implemented: $ 1,000,000 (transportation rates improvements)
- Estimated savings, proposed opportunities: $240,000 (engineering & process improvements).
3. Coach on a DMAIC analysis project: improvement of landed costs for medium size machines - flow from factory (Gosselies, Belgium) until final destination (worldwide) - (5 team members, 4 SME’s, 3 stakeholders)
* Key points / Achievements:
- replication of pilot project.
- Estimated savings, implemented: $ 145,000 (transportation rates improvements)
- Estimated savings, proposed opportunities: $1,400,000 (process and sourcing improvements)
- Transfer knowledge / coaching of an internal Project Manager towards replication (5 other plants)
- Distribution Center analysis: inbound / outbound, inventory management
-
TNT Express
- Continuous Improvement Senior Officer - Lean 6 Sigma Black Belt - Manager level
Lyon
2011 - 2012
TNT Express - EuroHub, Liege Airport:
Lean Project Manager in Operations Support department, Coach and Leader on Lean 6 Sigma projects.
Achievements / role:
• Support and coach on Black Belt projects, Coach on Green Belt projects: statistical analysis on On Time Delivery, improvement solutions selection (priority order), reporting and presentations
• Lean Advisor on Lean programme. (Lean deployment: projects suggestion, training materials: Lean introduction, performance management: KPI’s definition and reporting)
• Led the Value Stream Mapping activity of the HUB for express freight. All flows studied: Air-Air, Air-Road, Road-Air - 4 types of product leading to different processes (parcels, pallets, documents, “non conveyable”)
• Led a Black Belt project on planning process: improvement of procedures and system for an accurate staff planning.
• Productivity analysis (continuity of the Value Stream Mapping activity): analysis of each process per area in order to identify the standard takt time and correct staff balancing. Productivity calculation according to process requirements and volume treated.
• 5S trainer and coach
-
Johnson Matthey
- Quality Improvement supervisor
Tremblay-en-France
2010 - 2011
Johnson Matthey, Catalytic systems division Europe:
Manager of a team (10 people) in Quality department assuring final product release complying with customer requirements.
Achievements:
• Management of Customer complaints (root cause analysis reporting, corrective and preventive actions implementation, KPI definition)
• Significant improvement on rejects / quarantines rate by improving the tracking and sorting method and using Problem Solving to identify and treat root causes (reduction of 35% within 3 months)
• Improvement of the documents management system (document recording, data update) complying with the ISO/TS 16949 requirements.
• Definition of the internal project management system from project definition to project completion validation (hand-over criteria): Co-led successfully workshops of 10 people (3 days) achieving milestones definition and required documents creation.
• Ensured the performance management follow-up via a communication board and weekly meetings.
• Ensured the problem solving improvements and follow-up via a concerns board (PDCA tracking) and weekly meetings.
• Ensured Quality conformity based on customer requirements.
-
Johnson Matthey
- Regional quality specialist
Tremblay-en-France
2007 - 2010
Johnson Matthey, Catalytic systems division Europe:
Project leader for Six Sigma project and Project leader & Coach for Lean Manufacturing implementation. Involved in change management as Coach.
Achievements:
• Leader on the Lean deployment strategy (Brussels plant): Operational Excellence / Lean Production System
• Deployment of Standardized Work principles and format at a regional level (implementation in Belgium, knowledge and standards shared with the UK & RSA).
• Implementation of standardized work in various departments (25 specialists trained and 5 trainers coached). Provided coaching and trainings on how to develop and sustain standardized work (Belgium).
• Led successfully a Green Belt Six Sigma project (DMAICT) on biggest runner product (700 000 pcs/year): process capability improvement from Ppk=0,68 to Ppk=1,33, defect ratio reduction from 2,7% to 0,6%, competitiveness increase (production tolerance limits from ± 4% to ± 3% / nominal). Major impact on overall production with Transfer phase of the project. (around 1 000 000€ savings per year)
• Consistently delivered continuous improvements with significant financial impact using TPS tools (5 Why’s, Fishbone, FMEA ...) and Practical Problem Solving.
• Led new technology trials on production lines (5 lines involded, 2 units per line). I coordinated activities between Engineering, Production & Quality departments (15 people including engineers, technicians and workers). Led the validation analysis.
• Provided support as Problem Solving specialist on 2 Quality improvement projects.
• Internal benchmark across plants on a critical test ensuring compliance with customer requirements. Standardisation of the procedure to follow.
-
Toyota Motor Europe
- Production Engineering engineer, Plastic Department
Onnaing
2005 - 2007
Toyota Motor Europe, Production Engineering, Plastic Department:
Responsible for introduction and implementation of new equipments in European production plants (for new models in Plastics department).
• Line training – UK - 2 months on line (injection shop, paint shop, mould maintenance).
• Project Leader, Equipment installation & commissioning – in France & Turkey: Vendor trial (in Japan), Commissioning, CE marking checking, training people, quality & capability checking (Cp, Cpk), production optimisation, Budget management (500,000 €)
• Activities coordination: mould repair (Germany), Vibration welding machine modification (France).
• Production follow up: production plant – injection shop (in France & Turkey): KPI’s definition.
• Benchmarking activity: internal benchmark in France, Turkey and the UK in order to improve the next generation of equipment - Led successfully a 6 months Problem Solving project on production process with impact on the new generation of machines, similar process.
• R&D: 6 weeks - project for Material Engineering department: new instrumental panel properties (B-segment), benchmarking on Competitors Instrumental panels (B-segment), benchmarking on Raw material suppliers & injection trials on materials selected.
• Toyota Production System experience: PDCA, Kaizen, Problem Solving project, KANBAN system.
-
Gerflor
- Stagiaire ingénieur méthodes
Villeurbanne
2004 - 2004
Engineer in method department
Dealing with productivity and quality issues on production lines.
- Root cause analysis of customer complaints (major cause of defect).
- Led a Problem Solving project team of 10 people
- after investigation: worked jointly with raw material suppliers (Germany, Netherlands)
- Achievements: Product & process FMEA, 6M, 5 why, 5S guide, Suppliers audits (Germany, Netherlands).