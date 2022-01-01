Menu

Paul FELICIANO

Rueil Malmaison

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - National Key Account Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - maintenant

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Responsable Clientèle

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2013

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën -  Conseiller Commercial Entreprises FPPE

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2009

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Conseiller Commercial

    Rueil Malmaison 1994 - 2001

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Maintenance de système informatique

    Rueil Malmaison 1989 - 1994

Formations

