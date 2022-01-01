Paul FELICIANO

Retail
En résumé
Entreprises
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- National Key Account Manager
Rueil Malmaison
2013 - maintenant
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Responsable Clientèle
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2013
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Conseiller Commercial Entreprises FPPE
Rueil Malmaison
2001 - 2009
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Conseiller Commercial
Rueil Malmaison
1994 - 2001
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Maintenance de système informatique
Rueil Malmaison
1989 - 1994
Formations
GRETA TOP FORMATION - ENC Bessière
Paris
1993 - 1994
BTS
Diplôme obtenu dans le cadre d'un Fongécif
CNAM
Paris
1989 - 1991
DUT
Formation suivie en cours du soir
Lycée Technique D'État Jean Jaurès
Argenteuil
1986 - 1989
Bac
Réseau
Alain ZADIKIAN
Alan LE COENT
Antoine DUFILS
Eric COPPENS
Jean-Philippe CHARPENTIER
Nicolas GORSSE
Patrick RODRIGUES
Raphaëlle BIANCHI
Robert KOZULIC