Paul GHANEM

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Clustering
Microsoft Server
ITIL
Load Balancing
Cisco
Microsoft Lync Server
Virtualisation
Réseaux sans fil
Windows Server 2012 R2
TCP/IP
Voix sur IP
Microsoft Hyper-V
VMware
Active Directory
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
DBase
Cisco Switches/Routers
VPN
SQL
SAP
Netgear
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
HP ProCurve Networking
Cisco Switches/Routers > Catalyst Switches
CA ArcServe
eCommerce
X25
Visual FoxPro
Visual Basic
UDP
Turbo Pascal
SonicWall
SNMP
SMTP
Reflection
PPP
PC Anywhere
Nortel
Network Appliance
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Office
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Exchange 5.5
Microsoft Access
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IPX
IP
Hyper-V
HTTP
HTML
HP Server Hardware > HP 3000 Servers
HP Hardware

Entreprises

  • INMAC WSTORE (Groupe Systemax) - Roissy en France - Responsable Réseaux et Infrastructures

    2007 - 2013 Encadrement des administrateurs réseaux, analystes programmeurs et techniciens.
    • Etude et mise en œuvre d’un système de messagerie MS Exchange 2010.
    • Migration des domaines et serveurs Windows 2003 vers Windows 2008(annuaire AD et DNS).
    • Installation et administration des sites Web - IIS (Backoffice et FrontOffice).
    • Etude et Mise en œuvre des clusters & Load Balancing sous Windows Serveur 2003 et 2008.
    • Gestion, sauvegarde et maintenance des serveurs SQL 2005 & 2008.
    • Installation et administration des serveurs MS Biztalk (Ecommerce).
    • Etude et mise en œuvre des serveurs de sécurité ISA et Forefront.
    • Administration du parc de 400 utilisateurs, 74 serveurs HP Proliant, 4 sites.
    • Installation et administration des serveurs d’accès VPN (ISA et Vasco-Radius).
    • Etude et mise en œuvre d’une architecture réseaux VLAN et VPN site to site.
    • Gestion des 4 Parcs informatiques et interconnexion.
    • Installation et gestion des serveurs de contrôle d’accès.
    • Installation et configuration des Routeurs Cisco 1600 & 2600.
    • Mise en œuvre d’un Monitoring du réseau (OP Manager; HP Insight, Nagios, Ntop) optimisation du flux.
    • Virtualisation des serveurs physiques (10 serveurs Vmware et HyperV).
    • Mise en œuvre d’un connecteur Google (Synchronisation GoogleApps / Ms Exchange-Migration).
    • Mise en œuvre et installation des serveurs SAP en cluster avec baies de stockage NETAPP.
    • Mise en œuvre et installation des serveurs SQL 2005 en cluster avec baies HP MSA1000.
    • Etude et installation des réseaux WIFI sécurisés (Cisco, HP, Netgear et Motorola).
    • Rédaction de bilans techniques et budgétaires, préconisation de solutions d’architecture et technologie.
    • Déploiement des caméras et enregistreurs IP (DVR /NVR).
    • Gestion de l’infrastructure réseaux Switches HP Procurve et Cisco Catalyst.

  • INMAC WSTORE (Groupe Micro Warehouse) - Roissy En France - Responsable Support Réseaux

    1997 - 2007 * Installation et administration des serveurs WSUS, Sauvegarde(ArcServe) et Print Servers. ;
    * Maintenance parc informatique. ;
    * Etude et mise en œuvre d'un serveur de fax par mail (Imecom Faxmail sous MS Exchange).
    * Mise en oeuvre d'une architecture réseaux (Interconnexion Européenne) DHCP, WINS, DNS, LDAP.
    * Installation et administration des serveurs de protection et distribution Antivirus Symantec.
    * Rédaction des procédures: Sauvegardes, Architectures réseaux, Politique de sécurité, Exploitation. ;
    * Multiple Migrations serveurs NT4/2000/2003/2008 et Exchange 5.5 vers 2003. ;
    * Mise en œuvre et installation des routeurs Cisco inter-Europe (Allemagne, Angleterre, France).
    * Installation et administration des serveurs PeopleSoft, Oracle (ADP, Paie et gestion des salariés).
    * Migration dans le cadre d'un projet Européen, des Firewalls Sonicwall et de leurs stratégies de sécurité.
    * Déménagement et Installation des Backbones Cisco, Fibre optiques (Bureaux-Entrepôt).
    * Pilotage de la migration de 350 postes de Win 95 vers 98 et NT4. (Scripts et outils de MAJ/sauvegarde).
    * Formation et assistance aux utilisateurs et techniciens pour passation des compétences.
    * Mise en place des équipements réseaux du Plan de Reprise d'Activité(PRA).
    * Administration Exchange 2003, active directory, SMTP Gateways et Omtool Fax Sr.

  • Inmac Wstore - Responsable réseaux et Infrastructures

    Roissy-en-France 1993 - 2014

  • INMAC WSTORE (anciennement Société Techno-Direct - Suresnes) - Ingénieur système

    1992 - 1997 * Installation et administration des serveurs Novell Netware 3.12 et 4.0.
    * Installation et gestion des serveurs FTP (Serv-U), (Scripts et automatisation).
    * Installation et gestion des Serveurs BBS via des modems RTC et RNIS(ISDN).
    * Déploiement et migration Windows 3.1 vers 95 (environ 300 postes).
    * Migration des serveurs Novell vers NT 3.5. ;
    * Différentes missions de support hotline et de proximité. ;
    * Gestion du support technique: Réseaux, Modems, Cartes et Logiciels. ;
    * Gestion des PABX Alcatel (Téléphonie et messagerie vocale).
    * Installation, Configuration Hard & Soft, Maintenance, Assistance téléphonique.

  • AMADEUS COMPUTER - Analyste Programmeur

    1991 - 1991 * Analyse fonctionnelle et organique et réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion de biens immobiliers.
    * Réalisation d'une Application de Situation journalière des Stations de Service (Ecrit en Dbase III).
    * Support Technique Micro: Dbase, Clipper, Nantucket (Installation des Modems/Fax et Logiciels de
    Communication et télémaintenance).
    * Analyse et Développement d'une Application de gestion de stock "magasins de SPARE

