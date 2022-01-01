Menu

Paul HILLEREAU

Paris

Working since 2011 in aerospace & defense industry, I have acquired a strong experience in software development and in PLM environment.

Owning a generalist degree in engineering, I am very flexible on working into new environments and with new people, as my experience in foreign countries can demonstrate.

I would like to focus my career on software architecture and design.

I am looking forward for my next aerospace & defense challenge.

Mes compétences :
Java
Linux
Eclipse
Eclispe RCP
GPP
HP Quality Center 9
SWT

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Functional Analyst

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Functional Expertise on DMU conversions and visualisation software for Airbus:
    • Collected business needs
    • Organized Workshops to gather business requirements
    • Wrote functional specifications and conception dossiers
    • Managed requirements analysis and traceability
    • Supported tests campaigns
    • Reviewed off-shore design dossiers, tests and deliveries
    • Supervised production incidents resolution by off-shore team
    • Proposed robustness studies & actions to secure production workflows

  • Accenture Technology Solutions - Analyst Engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Technical referent of 3D visualization & conversion softwares for Airbus.

    Responsible of technical support of softwares, preferred interlocutor between Airbus and software editors.

    Assignments:
    • Manage applications in production on a daily basis (KPI, reports),
    • Analyze production incidents; investigations and solutions proposals
    • Support to projects on: specifications documents (review and writting), technical specification (review and validation), architecture documents, ...
    • Support to test teams (defects analysis and resolution), and move into production phase.
    • Propose enhancement and robustness solutions for production applications
    • Define new requirements for newer version of existing products or new products

    Technical Environment:
    • Windows 7 / HP-UX 11
    • Java, Perl, C, C++, ksh
    • Catia V4/V5
    • Windchild
    • LSF 7

  • Global Vision Systems - Java Developer Engineer

    Lille-Hellemmes 2011 - 2012 Project: MyTest
    PLM software: management of probes' life-cycle for A350 ground tests campaign

    Assignments:
    • Develop Eclipse RCP plug-ins to enhance application
    • Realize design document for new plug-ins (UML)
    • Optimize existing algorithms
    • Realize data model evolution
    • Test and validate application

    Technical Environment:
    • Windows 7
    • Eclipse RCP v3.6
    • Java SE 1.6
    • C++, OSG (OpenGL engine)
    • Dynaworks (real time database).

  • Thales Alenia Space - Engineer Intern

    TOULOUSE 2011 - 2011 Engineering Degree's final Internship
    Functional design of a radio frequency (RF) simulator for payload ground test.

    Assignments:
    • Analyze business requirements, write functional specifications & design dossier
    • Realize benchmarks & prototypes in different languages (Matlab & Java)
    • Review requests for proposals technical dossiers.

    Technical Environment:
    • Windows XP / Red Hat 5
    • Java, C++
    • Matlab & Simulink
    • Scilab & Xcos

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Electronique Et Electrotechnique ESIEE (Noisy Le Grand)

    Noisy Le Grand 2006 - 2011

  • Lycée Georges Clemenceau

    Reims 2003 - 2006

