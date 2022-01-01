Paul HILLEREAU

Working since 2011 in aerospace & defense industry, I have acquired a strong experience in software development and in PLM environment.



Owning a generalist degree in engineering, I am very flexible on working into new environments and with new people, as my experience in foreign countries can demonstrate.



I would like to focus my career on software architecture and design.



I am looking forward for my next aerospace & defense challenge.



Mes compétences :

Java

Linux

Eclipse

Eclispe RCP

GPP

HP Quality Center 9

SWT