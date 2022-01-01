Retail
Paule LOUOT
Paule LOUOT
BEAUNE
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
V and B
- Gérante
2014 - maintenant
SCA HYGIENE PRODUCTS
- Chef de secteur GMS
2010 - maintenant
ARCADE TERTIAIRE
- Chargée de recrutement
Paris
2010 - 2010
FERRERO FRANCE
- Chef de secteur GMS
MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN
2008 - 2009
BRASSERIES KRONENBOURG
- Chef de secteur GMS
2004 - 2007
LABORATOIRES VENDOME
- Assitante chef de produit
2003 - 2003
Formations
ISEMA
Avignon
2001 - 2003
IUT (Saint Brieuc)
Saint Brieuc
1999 - 2001
DUT Génie Biologique option Industries Alimentaires et Biologiques
Lycée Saint Pierre
St Brieuc
1994 - 1998
Réseau
Aline VEILLERETTE
Anne-Sophie AUBRIOT
Benjamin RUEFF
Celine DUFOUR
Emilie LAVOGEZ
Jean-Christophe AVAERT
Laurent LAVOGEZ
Loïc MORVAN
Martine VAYER
Mélanie CAREL