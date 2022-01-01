Menu

Paule LOUOT

BEAUNE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • V and B - Gérante

    2014 - maintenant

  • SCA HYGIENE PRODUCTS - Chef de secteur GMS

    2010 - maintenant

  • ARCADE TERTIAIRE - Chargée de recrutement

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • FERRERO FRANCE - Chef de secteur GMS

    MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN 2008 - 2009

  • BRASSERIES KRONENBOURG - Chef de secteur GMS

    2004 - 2007

  • LABORATOIRES VENDOME - Assitante chef de produit

    2003 - 2003

Formations

  • ISEMA

    Avignon 2001 - 2003

  • IUT (Saint Brieuc)

    Saint Brieuc 1999 - 2001 DUT Génie Biologique option Industries Alimentaires et Biologiques

  • Lycée Saint Pierre

    St Brieuc 1994 - 1998

