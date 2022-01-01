Menu

Pauline BELIN

Lyon

En résumé

Industrial pharmacist with a Master 2 in bio-manufacturing and microbiologic controls.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
BPF
Biotechnologies
Assurance Qualité
Downstream
Upstream
Vaccines

Entreprises

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Critical Material Management Subject Matter Expert

    Lyon 2016 - maintenant Swiftwater, PA, USA

    PROJECT: Ensure compliant and quality raw materials are used in bacterial vaccines.
    - Project Management: co-leader, creation and update of monitoring tools, KPI reporting, project plan and budget definition
    - Assess raw materials risks:
    Suppliers change notifications review
    Critical raw materials assessment and ranking
    - Reduce raw materials risks:
    Define user requirements
    Identify new suppliers
    Screen new raw materials at small-scale (Upstream and Downstream)
    Lead Change Controls (Trackwise, Phenix)
    Generate and approve documents (study protocols and reports, risk assessment report, Quality Technical Agreement, procedures and guidelines)
    Coordinate executive work

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Project Leader Validation - Manufacturing Technology

    Lyon 2014 - 2016 Marcy l'Etoile, 69, France

    Project: Ensure compliance of a bulk manufacturing building and increase reliability of two bacterial bulks purification processes.
    - Project Management: human resources, budget, delivery times, stakeholders coordination, KPI reporting
    - Direct and transversal team management
    - Critical Process Parameters Assessment: methodology, workshops, reports
    - Replacement of old equipment (UF skid, dead-end filtration system, tubular centrifuge, CIP station):
    Definition of user requirements for equipment and automated system related
    Process and cleaning validations (change control, strategy, protocols, reports)
    - Other activities: change of air grade (D to C), knowledge improvement on toxoids.

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Apprentice - Manufacturing unit of bacterial antigens

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Marcy l'Etoile, 69, France

    - Simplification of particles deviations management (root cause assessment, quality impact evaluation taking into account chemical compatibilities),
    - Mapping of activities (load/capacity analysis),
    - Involvement in the beginning of the manufacturing process (redaction of a procedure on the organization of fixed and mobile equipments cleanings, review of batch records),
    - Preparation of the OHSAS18001/ISO14001 certification (redaction of deliverables).

  • Genzyme - Stagiaire - Laboratoires Contrôle Qualité (Immunologie, Microbiologie et Physico-Chimie)

    Saint-Germain-en-Laye 2012 - 2012 Marcy l'Etoile, 69, France

    Corporate Standards implementation affecting organization and responsibility of the laboratory in order to standardize practices in relation to continuous quality improvement according to ICHQ10.
    Protocols authoring and risk analysis to define reagents criticity and justify equipment qualifications periodicity.

  • Universitair Ziekenhuis - Intern - Clinical Pharmacy (Pediatric Oncology)

    2012 - 2012 Gent, Belgium

    Interaction analysis between cola beverages and methotrexate.
    Efficacity assessment of Aprepitant in children for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.
    Pharmacoeconomic assessment of two drugs used in the treatment of children ALL in order to introduce a more effective medicine.

  • Hospices Civils de Lyon (HEH) - Lyon (France) - Intern - Pharmacogenetics Laboratory

    2011 - 2011 Lyon, 69, France

    Cohort study: Atazanavir exposure impact on the renal function.
    Document monitoring, research of the potentially responsible Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms in order to predict Atazanavir side effects.

  • IDECAF - Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) - French teacher

    2011 - 2011 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Theatre courses and French lectures. Organization of the end-of-year performance.

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2013 - 2013 Additional training during my Master 2 degree:
    - Team management
    - Communication
    - Accountability
    - Marketing
    - Pharmaceutical industry challenges

    Partnership with IPIL

  • IPIL Institut De Pharmacie Industrielle De Lyon

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Master 2 :

    Specialization: « Biomanufacturing and microbiologic controls »
    - Upstream / Downstream
    - Process improvement (Lean, 6 sigma)
    - Environmental monitoring
    - Quality Assurance and Quality Systems (GMPs, ICH Q9/Q10, ISO 9001)
    - Pharmaceuticals regulatory environment

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1

    Lyon 2006 - 2013 Thèse (en cours) : Maîtrise de la contamination croisée

    Industrial field.
    Specialization 1: « Biodrugs and bioprocessing »
    Specialization 2: « Preformulation and Biodisponibility of health products, scientific English »

