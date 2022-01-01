Pauline BOURGEAT

-
Talend
- Consultante Senior Recrutement R&D - Freelance
Suresnes
2019 - maintenant
-
Winid
- Consultante Senior Recrutement
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2018 - 2019
Sur site client DXC Technology
CDD chez Winid (aujourd'hui TalentPeople)
-
Voyage Asie
- Projet Personnel
2017 - 2018
-
Talend
- Senior Recruiter
Suresnes
2016 - 2017
-
Brésil
- Projet personnel
2015 - 2016
-
Sungard Financial Systems (now FIS)
- Senior Recruiter EMEA
2011 - 2015
Part on the EMEA Talent Acquisition team, based first in Geneva and then in Paris.
-
Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Switzerland
- Recruiter
2009 - 2011
•In charge of the all recruitment process for permanent and fixed-term contracts, internships and apprenticeships for all departments: Engineering, Quality, Production, Finance, Supply Chain, R&D, Facilities, HR, Administration; Point of contact for the all Neuchâtel campus
•Provide recruiting support to internal clients & Partnering with hiring managers and HR Managers to build effective sourcing strategies and relationships
•Dealing with external suppliers and other external organizations
•Managing internal and external applications
•Enforce consistency with our recruiting policies and procedures
•Represent the company at recruiting events for students
•Administrative duties: references checking, providing feedbacks, updating recruitment report
•Ad hoc projects
•2 direct reports
-
Elan IT/Manpower managed service for Microsoft - Dublin Ireland
- Onsite Recruiter in HP
2008 - 2009
Recruitment of IT Engineers for Microsoft Professional Customer Service and 2nd level Support across Europe and Middle East:
-Advertising roles
-Responsible for co-coordinating internal recruiter and managing relationships with external suppliers
-Sourcing and screening candidates across Europe
-Conducting pre-screening selection process (telephone interviews and pre-tests)
-Organising technical interviews with HP Product Leads
-Organising and conducting HR interviews with HP managers by telephone and Face to Face
-Reference checking
-Making offers and helping on the relocation when needed
-Providing feedback to candidates
-Maintaining candidates files updated (candidates’ database and information, interviews’ feedback)
-Providing daily, weekly and monthly recruitment reports
-Attending weekly meetings with Technical Managers and Service Delivery Managers
-Delivering a professional service to the client
-Liaising with the Manpower administrative and payroll departments
-Working closely with the HR Lead
Additional tasks:
-Due to a global Microsoft Consolidation project, I was involved in the redeployment of the team impacted
-On a quarterly basis, I provide a report Analysing and Comparing on the cost of promoting employees internally and hiring people externally
Sourcing candidates for the Manage Resource Centre (MRC)
-non-IT roles: HR Generalist, HR Administrator, Country Manager, Marketing Manager, Financial Project Support Specialist
-IT roles: Oracle developer, Automation & QTP tester
Backfilling/Helping HR Lead (60 Contractors)
-Day to day queries (holidays requests, lateness, payslip & payment issues, process explanations, etc.)
-Maintaining online timesheet system ( oracle web based)
-Timekeeping project: Building reports and giving feedback to HR Lead and HP management
-Conducting/Participating to inductions to new starters
-Conducting/Participating to exit interviews for leavers
-Conducting return interviews after long sick leave
-Participating in disciplinary meetings
-Participating in employees performance reviews
-Participating in formal communication meeting to employees presenting the “Refer a friend scheme”
-
Adecco Ireland on site Ericsson Ireland
- Recruitment coordinator
2007 - 2007
-Working on Telecoms Engineer profiles
-Managing roles advertising internally and externally
-Improving advertising and CV database searches strategies (on Eastern countries)
-Candidates sourcing and screening (international level)
-Scheduling telephone and face to face interviews with managers
-Dealing in a professional manner with candidates and managers
-Working on advertisement of graduate vacancies in national and regional newspapers
-
Regus
- Chargée de recrutement EMEA -Stage
Paris
2006 - 2006
REGUS, Leader dans la gestion des Centre d’Affaires, est implanté dans 60 pays et possède plus de 100000 clients,
Chargée de recrutement sur la zone EMEA, à Neuilly sur Seine :
-Sourcing : Gestion des annonces, sourcing, contact avec les agences pour l’emploi et les écoles
-Pré Sélection des candidats
-Entretiens menés par téléphone, en face à face et par vidéo conférences
-Présentation des candidats sélectionnés aux managers des différents pays
-Décision de recrutement, Intégration et suivi des candidats.
-
EDF GDF
- Stage gestion de projets RH
Paris
2005 - 2005
pôle relations sociales et développement des compétences,
délégation ressources humaines, à la Défense:
>> Projet GPEC :
-Recensement des travaux réalisés par les différentes délégations & vision comparée des travaux
-Mise au point d’une méthodologie commune pour homogénéiser les démarches des délégations
>> Egalité professionnelle hommes/femmes :
-Dossier : plans d’actions locaux des 98 unités de l’entreprise
-Recensement synthétique des plans d’actions locaux
-Vérification de leurs conformités
-Mise en évidence des initiatives locales