Pauline SCHARFF

Ingwiller

Entreprises

  • TRW - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Ingwiller (67340) 2013 - maintenant

  • Steelcase - HR Project Manager

    Schiltigheim (67300) 2010 - 2013

  • Axima Réfrigération (groupe GDF Suez) - Responsable Formation & Recutement

    Strasbourg (67000) 2007 - 2008

  • Adventec (Groupe Altran) - Chargée des Ressources Humaines

    Lille (59000) 2006 - 2006

  • Supermarchés Match - Chargée de Missions RH

    Haguenau (67500) 2005 - 2005

  • Altair Technologies - Consultante

    Niederhausbergen (67207) 1999 - 2006

  • Market Response - Assistante Marketing

    1997 - 1998

Formations

  • Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises

    Strasbourg 2004 - 2005 Ressources Humaines

    MASTER II Management des Ressources Humaines

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 1997 - 1997 Echange Erasmus pendant 6 mois

  • Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen (Nimègue)

    Nimègue 1993 - 1997 Business Communication

  • Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1992 - 1993 Français

    Faculté des Lettres (Français)

