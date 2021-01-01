Retail
Pauline SCHARFF
Pauline SCHARFF
Ingwiller
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TRW
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
Ingwiller (67340)
2013 - maintenant
Steelcase
- HR Project Manager
Schiltigheim (67300)
2010 - 2013
Axima Réfrigération (groupe GDF Suez)
- Responsable Formation & Recutement
Strasbourg (67000)
2007 - 2008
Adventec (Groupe Altran)
- Chargée des Ressources Humaines
Lille (59000)
2006 - 2006
Supermarchés Match
- Chargée de Missions RH
Haguenau (67500)
2005 - 2005
Altair Technologies
- Consultante
Niederhausbergen (67207)
1999 - 2006
Market Response
- Assistante Marketing
1997 - 1998
Formations
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises
Strasbourg
2004 - 2005
Ressources Humaines
MASTER II Management des Ressources Humaines
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
1997 - 1997
Echange Erasmus pendant 6 mois
Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen (Nimègue)
Nimègue
1993 - 1997
Business Communication
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam
1992 - 1993
Français
Faculté des Lettres (Français)
