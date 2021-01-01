Philippe CLOCHON

-
SAS Jeanette 1850
- Membre du comité stratégique
2016 - maintenant
-
CFAO
- Directeur Contrôle Financier
Sèvres
2009 - 2012
Management of reporting cycles (IT, documentation)
Elaboration of Middle Terme Plans
Elaboration of Consolidated Financial Statements for Reference Document.
Familiar with IFRS processing on derivatives for currency hedge, Employee Benefits, Share-based payments ...
-
CFAO
- Directeur Reporting
Sèvres (92310)
2005 - 2009
Tuned to the job market
-
EURAPHARMA
- Directeur Consolidation
Sèvres (92310)
2004 - 2005
-
GUILBERT
- Responsable consolidation
Senlis (60300)
2001 - 2004