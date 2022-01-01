Menu

Philippe DE MIJOLLA

Paris la Défense cedex

En résumé

Eight years of experience in the fields of defense and international business development, with extensive practice in negotiating and managing complex B2B and B2G contracts. Extremely committed, with strong human values and ability to make decisions under pressure; eager to lead diverse teams in multicultural environments and achieve company’s goals.

Par cohérence avec mon profil LinkedIn régulièrement mis-à-jour, cette page Viadeo est également rédigée en anglais.
https://fr.linkedin.com/in/ph-de-mijolla

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Relations internationales
Management de projet
Management
Travail en équipe
Juridique et commercial
Défense
Aéronautique
Export
Commerce
Intelligence économique
Négociation

Entreprises

  • BearingPoint - Manager

    Paris la Défense cedex 2017 - maintenant Public sector, French Defence Ministry

  • French Command for Joint Operations (CPOIA) - Political Advisor (POLAD)

    2016 - maintenant As a reserve "POLAD" officer within the CPOIA, I can be called upon to advise theater level commanders on the political and geopolitical environnement of their military actions.

  • Armée de terre - Reserve Officer, French Foreign Legion

    2012 - 2016 • Commanded a platoon (30+) in a tough, highly challenging and multicultural environment
    • Developed computer based collaborative tools for the regiment global management and for tactical level orders preparation

  • Défense Conseil International - Senior Project Manager

    2011 - 2017 • Negotiated over twenty 50k - 90M€ deals in challenging international environments (nine countries in Asia, North Africa and the Middle-East) and managed the execution of subsequent contracts.
    • Introduced a new and fast growing business offer, creating revenues of 600k€ during the first year.
    • Led project teams of two to five people, achieving very high client satisfaction and contracts renewal.
    • Developed as a personal initiative new computerized tools and methodologies for project pricing, department business plans and financial reporting, later implemented throughout the entire company.

  • Défense Conseil International - Development and Marketing Advisor, Corporate Development Dept.

    2008 - 2011 • Coordinated the business development efforts of the company’s four operational departments, improving overall efficiency.
    • Synthetized, reported and analysed these efforts, to facilitate top-level management decisions.
    • Created the company's first training catalogue, website and newsletter, improving sales and visibility.

  • Ministère de la Défense - Délégation aux Affaires Stratégiques - Intern, Strategic Affairs Directorate (DAS)

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Worked on the WMD Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) and the Euro-Mediterranean security partnership ("5+5").

  • Cabinet Tera Economics - Junior Consultant & Analyst

    2005 - 2008 • Audited French governmental anti-personal landmines removal policies, improving their implementation.
    • Conducted in a team of seven an extensive valuation of the property lost by the Palestinians in 1948, still used by both parties as basis for the permanent negotiations and at the UN.

Formations

  • HEC Paris

    Paris 2015 - 2017 MBA Program

    GPA 3.92/4 (Top 5%)

    Individual consulting Project: “Mergers & Acquisitions ambitions for an intermediate size company: the business case of DCI”

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne EEAI

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Master 2

    Commerce international, marketing, finance, relations internationales, management interculturel

  • Université Paris II Assas

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Maîtrise en sciences politiques

    Sciences-Po/Géopolitique - Droit public, sociologie, relations internationales.

  • Université Paris

    Saint Denis 2004 - 2007 Licence de sociologie - sciences politiques

    Droit, sociologie, économie, géopolitique

