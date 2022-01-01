Philippe DE MIJOLLA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Eight years of experience in the fields of defense and international business development, with extensive practice in negotiating and managing complex B2B and B2G contracts. Extremely committed, with strong human values and ability to make decisions under pressure; eager to lead diverse teams in multicultural environments and achieve company’s goals.
Par cohérence avec mon profil LinkedIn régulièrement mis-à-jour, cette page Viadeo est également rédigée en anglais.
https://fr.linkedin.com/in/ph-de-mijolla
Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Relations internationales
Management de projet
Management
Travail en équipe
Juridique et commercial
Défense
Aéronautique
Export
Commerce
Intelligence économique
Négociation