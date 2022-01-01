Philippe DE MIJOLLA

Eight years of experience in the fields of defense and international business development, with extensive practice in negotiating and managing complex B2B and B2G contracts. Extremely committed, with strong human values and ability to make decisions under pressure; eager to lead diverse teams in multicultural environments and achieve company’s goals.



Par cohérence avec mon profil LinkedIn régulièrement mis-à-jour, cette page Viadeo est également rédigée en anglais.

https://fr.linkedin.com/in/ph-de-mijolla



Mes compétences :

Commerce international

Relations internationales

Management de projet

Management

Travail en équipe

Juridique et commercial

Défense

Aéronautique

Export

Commerce

Intelligence économique

Négociation