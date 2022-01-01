Philippe DELATTRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Plessis-Robinson
Systèmes (Server): NT4 server/ 2000 server / 2003 server / 2008 server.
Systèmes (Workstation): NT4 Workstation / 2000 / XP / Seven.
Outils: DameWare, Pc Anywhere, VNC, Drive image, Partition Magic, Norton Ghost.
Active Directory, GPO, DHCP, DNS, ADMT.
Scripting: KIXSTART, VBS (pratique) powershell (pratique)
Messageries: Outlook, Notes.
Virtualisation HyperV.
VMWare Infrastructure 3.5, 4.1 & 5.1 Vsphere , Virtual Center , Converter Enterprise, VCB, DRS, HA, Vmotion, VMWare Workstation, VMWare server, Vmware View server
Réseaux: TCP/IP, TELNET, FTP, WI-FI, LAN, WAN, Ethernet, GPRS, PXE Boot.
Sauvegardes: Backup exec 10d, Arcserve r11, Netbackup 6.
Pas de formation renseignée