Philippe DESSAUW
GAITHERSBURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Java
Python
PHP
GNU/Linux
Machine Learning
MongoDB
MySQL
Entreprises
National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Guest Researcher
2012 - maintenant
Atos Worldline
- Ingenieur Etudes et Developpement
Bezons
2011 - 2012
INIST (INstitut de l'Information Scientifique et Technique) - CNRS
- Développeur d'application Web
2010 - 2010
Formations
Telecom Nancy (Former ESIAL)
Nancy
2008 - 2011
Ingenieur en informatique
Lycée Cesar Baggio
Lille
2006 - 2008
Lycée Notre Dame De La Paix (Lille)
Lille
2003 - 2006
Bac S - Mention ABien
