Philippe DUGUET

PARIS

En résumé

Sales, Marketing and Business development professional experienced working in the ever-changing Information, Communication & Technology sphere demanding vision and strong organizational and technical skills. Highly committed to results. Achiever, engaged to create new business streams and revenues. Experienced in negotiations with individuals up to CxO levels. Fields of competences include:

• Internet ecosystem
• Cloud Computing
• International Business Strategy
• Internet Video
• Content Management
• Sales Management
• Entrepreneurial Spirit
• Emerging Markets
• Mobile Environment

Mes compétences :
Business
Business strategy
Communications
Infrastructure
International
International business
Internet
Internet Services
manag
Mobile
Routing
Strategy
Télécommunications
Transit
VAS
Video

Entreprises

  • InnovativeThinking.Co - Consultant Owner

    2011 - maintenant

  • TATA Communications - Directeur Senior, Business Development Stratégique

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - 2011 Rôle global reportant à la direction des services réseaux
    Responsable des développements réseaux Africains.
    Rôle de coordonnateur dans la stratégie de Neotel (filiale) en Afrique du Sud.

  • VSNL INTERNATIONAL – TATA Communications - Directeur, Stratégie des ventes Data & IP EMEA

    2005 - 2008 Responsable des forces de vente opérateurs pour l’Europe et l’Afrique
    Management of huit directeurs régionaux.
    Revenus supérieurs à USD250M.

  • Teleglobe International - Directeur, Stratégie et Business Development Europe

    2002 - 2005 o Redéploiement de la force de vente en Europe suite à la faillite (Chapt11) de BCE Teleglobe Canada
    Recrutement et formation de la force de vente pour l’Europe.
    Rétablissement des revenues autour de USD30M.

  • BCE Teleglobe - Directeur Internet Services EMEA

    1998 - 2002 Directeur Internet Services EMEA en charge des ventes Internet & du Marketing Europe
    o Vente et support sur les grands comptes
    Responsable d’un revenu global pour la région de USD 50 Millions
    o Gestion et mise en place du développement des affaires et des partenariats en Europe.
    IP Sales Manager France
    o Responsable des ventes Internet. La base de client passe de 2 à 50 clients français pour un revenu
    annuel de USD 7 millions in 2001.

  • 9 TELECOM Entreprises (Bouygues/Telecom Italia) - Responsable Marketing Data Services

    1997 - 1998 Définitions des offres Data & Internet pour l’Entreprise.

  • TMI France (Telecom Italia) - Chef de Projet - Responsable Ventes Indirectes

    1996 - 1997 Responsable des ventes indirectes - Internet
    o Définition de l’une des premières offres internet entreprise du marché opérateur (« jet-net ») en
    coopération avec DNS Telecom.
    Impliqué dans les premières phase de la création de 9 Telecom Entreprise (Bouygues/STET)
    Chef de projet déploiements DATA.
    o Définition des architectures réseau et système des solutions entreprises.

  • R2D2 Consulting - Consultant

    1993 - 1996 o Consulting, Définitions et mise en place d’architecture réseau.
    o Développement d’applications serveur and client/serveur.
    Développement d’une application de géo localisation sur les réseaux sans-fil Mobitex 3RD (FT-SFR)

  • NOVOSOFT - Gérant

    1991 - 1993 o Développement et portage d’applications en environnements graphiques (Windows, Unix, OS/2).
    o Développement de bornes interactives à interfaces tactiles pour les communautés de communes. (ex :
    guidage en zone industrielles)
    o Développement d’une boite à outils logicielle destinée au marchés financiers (arbitrage temps réel,
    compositeur d’outils, etc.) pour les salles de marché.

  • Gaz De France - Technicien Informatique Division Lessivage

    1983 - 1991 En charge du développement et de la programmation des études de la division lessivage en cavités salines.

    Responsable de l’informatique technique de la division (UNIX)
    Responsable de la bureautique réseau de la division (Novell Netware)

Formations

  • CNAM IRSM

    Paris 1984 - 1985 Unités de valeur
    Réseaux A & B:
    Mathématiques pour l’informatique.
    Recherche opérationnelle.

Réseau