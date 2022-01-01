Philippe DUGUET

Sales, Marketing and Business development professional experienced working in the ever-changing Information, Communication & Technology sphere demanding vision and strong organizational and technical skills. Highly committed to results. Achiever, engaged to create new business streams and revenues. Experienced in negotiations with individuals up to CxO levels. Fields of competences include:



• Internet ecosystem

• Cloud Computing

• International Business Strategy

• Internet Video

• Content Management

• Sales Management

• Entrepreneurial Spirit

• Emerging Markets

• Mobile Environment



Mes compétences :

Business

Business strategy

Communications

Infrastructure

International

International business

Internet

Internet Services

manag

Mobile

Routing

Strategy

Télécommunications

Transit

VAS

Video