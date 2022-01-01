Philippe DUGUET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Sales, Marketing and Business development professional experienced working in the ever-changing Information, Communication & Technology sphere demanding vision and strong organizational and technical skills. Highly committed to results. Achiever, engaged to create new business streams and revenues. Experienced in negotiations with individuals up to CxO levels. Fields of competences include:
• Internet ecosystem
• Cloud Computing
• International Business Strategy
• Internet Video
• Content Management
• Sales Management
• Entrepreneurial Spirit
• Emerging Markets
• Mobile Environment
Mes compétences :
Business
Business strategy
Communications
Infrastructure
International
International business
Internet
Internet Services
manag
Mobile
Routing
Strategy
Télécommunications
Transit
VAS
Video