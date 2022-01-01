Philippe ETIEMBLE

Je suis un traducteur auto-entrepreneur diplômé de l'ISIT capable de traduire les combinaisons de langue suivantes:

-le français vers l'anglais,

-l'anglais vers le français,

-le français vers l'espagnol,

-l'espagnol vers le français,



Je sais aussi réaliser des glossaires et des bases de vocabulaire. Ayant effectué un remplacement de professeur d'anglais dans un collège, je peux aussi remplir des missions d'enseignement ou d'explication.



I am a self-employed translator with a degree from the Parisian school ISIT (Institute of Intercultural Management and Communication) able to translate textes in the following linguistic combinations:

-French (mother tongue) into English.

-English into French.

-French into Spanish.

-Spanish into French.



I can also produce glossaries and vocabulary lists. Having replaced an English teacher in a junior high school, I can also carry out teaching missions.



Mes compétences :

Ponctualité et flexibilité

Rigueur au travail

Traduction anglais français

Traduction

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

MOT Testing

Trados