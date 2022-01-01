Menu

Philippe ETIEMBLE

PARIS

En résumé

Je suis un traducteur auto-entrepreneur diplômé de l'ISIT capable de traduire les combinaisons de langue suivantes:
-le français vers l'anglais,
-l'anglais vers le français,
-le français vers l'espagnol,
-l'espagnol vers le français,

Je sais aussi réaliser des glossaires et des bases de vocabulaire. Ayant effectué un remplacement de professeur d'anglais dans un collège, je peux aussi remplir des missions d'enseignement ou d'explication.

I am a self-employed translator with a degree from the Parisian school ISIT (Institute of Intercultural Management and Communication) able to translate textes in the following linguistic combinations:
-French (mother tongue) into English.
-English into French.
-French into Spanish.
-Spanish into French.

I can also produce glossaries and vocabulary lists. Having replaced an English teacher in a junior high school, I can also carry out teaching missions.

Mes compétences :
Ponctualité et flexibilité
Rigueur au travail
Traduction anglais français
Traduction
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
MOT Testing
Trados

Entreprises

  • CXC Canada - Contributeur de données

    2017 - 2019 Saisie de données en anglais dans le cadre de travaux en Freelance avec Upwork et CXC Global Canada

  • Upwork/CXC Canada - Contributeur de données

    2015 - 2019 Contribution de données en anglais pour une base de données.

  • Upwork - Contributeur de donées

    2015 - 2017 Saisie de données en anglais dans le cadre de travaux en Freelance avec
    Upwork.

  • Abbyy Language Services - Traducteur Freelance

    2014 - 2016 Traductions et relecture anglais vers français pour ABBYY
    Language Services et Valuepoint Knowledgeworks : 172 780 mots traduits, 8080 mots relus.
    Traduction anglais vers français en Freelance du projet Virtual Battle Simulator (VBS) - Developer
    Reference Manual avec l'agence Universally Speaking : 45 600 mots.

  • TraductionsTurbo / AbbySmartCat/Valuepoint Knowledgeworks - Traducteur auto-entrepreneur anglais-français et français-anglais

    2014 - 2016 Traductions (français vers anglais et anglais vers français) : 25 300 mots.

  • Usspeaking - Traducteur autoentrepreneur

    2014 - 2015 Traduction anglais vers français en Freelance du projet Virtual Battle Simulator (VBS) - Developer Reference Manual : 45 600 mots.

  • Lycée Arago - Stagiaire en enseignement

    2013 - 2013 Ce stage a consisté en deux semaines d'observations des classes de mon tuteur puis en deux semaines de pratique où je faisais cours aux classes de mon tuteur.

  • Collège Colette Besson - Professeur d'anglais

    2013 - 2013 J'étais professeur d'anglais pour une classe d'élèves de 5ème.

  • Media Agency - Traducteur

    2012 - 2012 Traducteur à Art Media Agency (Paris). Traduction d'articles traitant des actualités en
    rapport avec le monde de l'art. Réalisation d'une base de données en rapport avec le vocabulaire artistique et d'un guide de traduction pour les stagiaires traducteurs de l'agence. La quantité de documents traduits atteint 180 pages pour la traduction de l'anglais vers le français et 575 pages pour la traduction du français vers l'anglais.

  • Bureau des relations internationales de l'Université Paris-Sud - Traducteur, adaptateur, relecteur

    2011 - 2011 -mise à jour de documents français et anglais.
    -traduction de documents français en anglais et en espagnol.
    -rédaction de documents destinés à des publics spécifiques (étudiants, doctorants ou scientifiques).
    La quantité de documents-source traduits (du français vers l'anglais et l'espagnol) atteint 90 pages.

  • SOS Racisme - Touche pas a mon pote - Traducteur

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Traducteur à SOS Racisme (Paris). Traduction de communiqués de presse
    traitant des lois, des procès et des actualités en rapport avec les discriminations.
    La quantité de documents source traduits du français vers l'anglais est de 60 pages.

  • SOS Racisme, Paris Sud Université, Art Media Agency - Traducteur stagiaire

    2010 - 2012 Divers stages en traduction à SOS Racisme (2 mois-60 pages du français vers l'anglais), au bureau des relations internationales de l’Université Paris-Sud (2 mois-90 pages du français vers l'anglais et l'espagnol), à Art Media Agency (6 mois-180 pages de l'anglais vers le français et de 575 pages du français vers l'anglais, réalisation d’une base de données et d’un guide de traduction).

Formations

