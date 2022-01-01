Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe EVAUX
Ajouter
Philippe EVAUX
DEN HAAG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jetstar Airways (Qantas Group)
- Head of Group Financial Control
2013 - maintenant
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Head of Financial Control
2008 - 2012
SHELL OIL PRODUCTS EUROPE
- Finance Manager Crude Supply&Trading
2005 - 2008
Formations
Kansas University (Lawrence, Ks)
Lawrence, Ks
1991 - 1992
Finance
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Clermont Ferrand
1987 - 1991
Finance
Réseau
Amina KORCHI
Cedric MARET
Emmanuelle PARISSE
Fabrice COHEN
Gaëtane RUIZ
Geoffrey COUSSERAN
Isabelle ALFANO
Jerome DONNEAUD
Laurent RAYMOND
Patrick HERMANT