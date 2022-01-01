Philippe FABRO

CARRIERE
Sr Director Strategic Sales Automotive & Industrial Segment - May 2011
Directeur Strategic Sales Industry Segment - Septembre 2006 to April 2011
Directeur Marketing VISHAY Division Sfernice- Nice - Octobre 2003
Directeur des Ventes Sud Europe VISHAY GmbH - Nice - Mai 1999 à Septembre 2003
Directeur des Ventes France VISHAY S.A .Argenteuil - Octobre 1994 à Avril 1999
Chef des Ventes France Sud VISHAY S.A. Argenteuil - Février 1993 à Septembre 1994
Chef des Ventes France - Roederstein France Argenteuil – Sept. 1991 à Janvier 1993
Chef d'agence - Roederstein France Lyon – Novembre 1981 à Aout 1991
Langues étrangères (langue maternelle Français)
- Allemand : courant
- Anglais : courant (TOIEC 955)
- Italien : notions
Bureautique
MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word) – PCIE 4 modules
Mes compétences :
DIRECTOR
Energy
Export
International
Management
Marketing
Photovoltaïque
Solaire
Solar energy
Stratégie
Strategy