Philippe FLAMENT

PARON

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

COMPETENCES MANAGEMENT :
•Humain Direct et Indirect .
•Projets : Chef de projet CRM groupe
•Filiales Commerciales
•Full P&L
•Direction générale de filiales incluant commerce, Opérations, R&D et Qualité

COMPETENCES COMMERCIALES :
•Réponse appels d'offres publics internationaux
•Recrutement et suivi de réseaux de distribution export y compris agents
•Gestion grands comptes
•Développement commercial

LANGUES
•Anglais courant (vécu 3 ans en Grande Bretagne)
•Espagnol courant (vécu 3 ans en Espagne)

Mes compétences :
Management
Export
Vente
International
CRM
Key account manager
P&L

Entreprises

  • Prysmian Group - Aerospace BU Director

    PARON 2018 - maintenant Responsabilité du P&L pour l'activité aérospatiale sur un plan international au sein du groupe Prysmian.
    Management General l'activité de la filiale Draka Fileca, de la R&D, à la fabrication (plusieurs sites industriels sur en Europe et sur le continent Américain) , Qualité & Sales.

  • Silec Cable - VP Sales France & Export

    Montereau Fault Yonne 2016 - 2018 Membre du Comité de Direction Europe
    Leader d'une organisation de vente de 50 personnes incluant des niveaux de management intermédiaire , + exportation indirecte
    Responsable des ventes de General Cable EMEA.
    Couvrant plus de 50 pays sur tous les continents.
    Focus sur le plan de croissance et la mise en œuvre de la stratégie pour les segments énergie, industrie et communications.
    Responsable de la réalisation des objectifs annuels

  • Silec Cable - Directeur des Ventes - Projets

    Montereau Fault Yonne 2015 - 2015 Responsable de l'Organisation des ventes (back et front office) dédiée à la gestion de grands projets pour les câbles d'énergie BT et MV et les accessoires.
    Réorganisation de l'Organisation des ventes France , centralisation du support client, redimensionnement des régions afin d'optimiser les temps de travail, organisation du support transversal pour toutes les unités opérationnelles, tous produits et tous types de clients.

  • ACOME SA - Chef de Marché - Embarqué et Diversification

    2013 - 2015 Business développement pour les segments embarqués Automotive, Ferroviaire et Aéronautique.
    Responsabilité globale exercée en direct avec l'équipe commerciale Europe ou à travers les filiales Asiatiques et Sud Américaine.

  • ACOME SA - Responsable service Client Groupe

    2010 - 2013 Phase 1 : Chef de projet : Mise en œuvre d'un outil de CRM pour les populations commerciales
    "front office" du groupe (60 personnes).
    Phase 2 : Responsable Service client Groupe :
    - Structuration et management d'un Service Client groupe (35 personnes)
    - Animation et support aux directions commerciales pour le management des Ingénieurs Technico-Commerciaux

  • ACOME Ibérica - Espagne - General Manager

    2008 - 2010 Création de la filiale et management général

    Chef de projet :
    Mise en œuvre d'un outil de CRM pour les populations commerciales du groupe

    Responsable Service Client

  • ACOME SA - Key Account Manager

    2002 - 2008 Pilotage des actions commerciales vers le premier compte client de la société : réponses aux appels d'offres, négociation des contrats, supervision des développements produits ..
    Etablissement des budgets et reporting à la direction générale ..
    Management de 8 Ingénieurs commerciaux, CA : 70 M€ , Part de marché ACOME : 55%

    Responsable du département Ventes Internes et Administration des Ventes :
    Management hiérarchique de 10 personnes , CA + 90 M€

  • ACOME - Chef de Marché

    1999 - 2002 Pilotage des actions commerciales pour le marché mondial des OEM Telecom

  • RADIALL SA - Ingénieur Technico Commercial Export :

    1995 - 1999 Recrutement et suivi d’un réseau de distribution (Europe du Sud, Amérique Latine et Asie)
    Gestion commerciale des filiales montées en « Joint Venture » (Inde et Brésil)
    Implantation de produits et solutions techniques auprès des constructeurs de réseaux Télécom ainsi qu'auprès de grands donneurs d'ordre du segment "mil-aéro".
    Progression du Chiffre d’affaires annuel de 4 à 10 M€ sur la période

  • DALAU LTD - Angleterre - Responsable Commercial Export

    1993 - 1995 Vente en direct sur l’Europe – Chiffre d’affaires annuel 3 M€

Formations

  • Essec

    Paris La Défense 2007 - 2007 Management Education : Management de la force de vente

  • Essec

    Paris La Défense 2006 - 2007

  • IFG

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Formation Managériale - Spécialisation Gestion et Management Opérationnel et Stratégique

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Toulouse 1987 - 1990 Commerce Internationnal

Réseau