Philippe FLAMENT

COMPETENCES MANAGEMENT :
•Humain Direct et Indirect .
•Projets : Chef de projet CRM groupe
•Filiales Commerciales
•Full P&L
•Direction générale de filiales incluant commerce, Opérations, R&D et Qualité
COMPETENCES COMMERCIALES :
•Réponse appels d'offres publics internationaux
•Recrutement et suivi de réseaux de distribution export y compris agents
•Gestion grands comptes
•Développement commercial
LANGUES
•Anglais courant (vécu 3 ans en Grande Bretagne)
•Espagnol courant (vécu 3 ans en Espagne)
Mes compétences :
Management
Export
Vente
International
CRM
Key account manager
P&L