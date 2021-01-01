Menu

Philippe HEUILLARD

GUYANCOURT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project Engineer
Project management

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence And Space - Product Elastomer Team Leader

    2018 - maintenant

  • Airbus Defence and Space - Product Elastomer Engineer

    Blagnac 2017 - 2018 In charge of Elastomer Product developement.

  • Renault - Project Leader Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2017 •2015 – Today :
    Upstream Project Leader - Exhaust line.
    Development of exhaust line from the upstream phase of the project. Responsible of QCD and technical convergence.
    Also innovative pilot on exhaust lines.

    • 2012 – 2015 :
    Project Leader for engine mounts. In charge of the parts standardization on the low range vehicles (Dacia, B-Plateform, Electric vehicles, Twingo).

    • 2008 – 2012:
    Engineering Leader for Cooling system of the electric car ZOE (first electrical vehicle in mass production for personal clients). Responsible of the QCD of the project for cooling system with the introduction of innovations (Heat-Pump system, Battery cooling).

  • Altran France - Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - 2008 Worked for PSA (La Garenne Colombes) as a validation test Leader.

Formations

Réseau