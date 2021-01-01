Philippe HEUILLARD

Mes compétences :
Project Engineer
Project management
Entreprises
Airbus Defence And Space
- Product Elastomer Team Leader
2018 - maintenant
Airbus Defence and Space
- Product Elastomer Engineer
Blagnac 2017 - 2018In charge of Elastomer Product developement.
Renault
- Project Leader Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2017•2015 – Today :
Upstream Project Leader - Exhaust line.
Development of exhaust line from the upstream phase of the project. Responsible of QCD and technical convergence.
Also innovative pilot on exhaust lines.
• 2012 – 2015 :
Project Leader for engine mounts. In charge of the parts standardization on the low range vehicles (Dacia, B-Plateform, Electric vehicles, Twingo).
• 2008 – 2012:
Engineering Leader for Cooling system of the electric car ZOE (first electrical vehicle in mass production for personal clients). Responsible of the QCD of the project for cooling system with the introduction of innovations (Heat-Pump system, Battery cooling).
Altran France
- Engineer
Vélizy-Villacoublay2007 - 2008Worked for PSA (La Garenne Colombes) as a validation test Leader.