Philippe LAUBRY

-
JWT
- Senior Art director
2018 - 2018
Experiential Campaign for Battersea Power Station.
-
DIGITAS HEALTH
- Senior Art director
2017 - 2018
Social campaign for diabetes awareness.
-
Arthur.
- Senior Art director
2017 - 2017
Pitch win for Belvoir fruit drinks.
-
MC SAATCHI
- Senior Art director
2017 - 2017
Creating social campaigns for the UK Charity Commission.
-
LEO BURNETT
- Senior Art director
Saint Denis
2016 - 2017
Social Content and ATL for Mc Donald's, Jeep and P&G
-
VCCP KIN
- Senior Art director
2014 - 2014
social media campaigns for the launch of New iPhone 6
-
SAPIENT NITRO
- Senior Art director
2014 - 2014
Digital and Press creative for Sky.
new website launch, Rich Media banners, VOD, mobile takeover and social media campaign.
PITCH WIN: Sky social media budget for facebook and twitter.
-
ITV
- Senior Art director
2014 - 2014
TV and social media campaigns for the launch of upcoming tv shows and events such as Tour de France 2014 , TV OD, X Factor and Release the hound.
-
French brain limited
- Senior freelance art director
2014 - maintenant
Freelance senior creative/art director - (London) -
Creative and art direction for McDonald's, Jeep, Birdseye, UK Charity Commission, Lucozade, Sky, O2, Compare the Market, Grolsch beer, Unilever, Financial Time, Tesco at JWT, LEO BURNETT, BBH, ITV, SAATCHI, HAVAS, VCCP, PUBLICIS, DIGITAS, WE ARE SOCIAL, ISOBAR, ALBION, ANALOGFOLKS, SAPIENT RAZORFISH, WEBER SHANDWICK, ARTHUR and ESSENCE.
Creative french/english copywriting and transcreation for Google, TripAdvisor, Lesfurets.com (Compare the Market), Knorr, Blue e-cigarette and Thomas Cook for Isobar, VCCP, Albion and Mr President.
-
Scoop & Spoon
- Senior Digital Art director
2013 - 2014
Creative Concept and art direction for website, banner campaign and apps for
AVL, Peugeot and Spar.
-
PUBLICIS CHEMISTRY
- Senior Digital Art director
2012 - 2013
Award winning creative work (online and mobile campaign)
for the launch of EE, the new 4G brand in the UK.
Digital, DM and In store campaign for EE, Orange and T-Mobile.
Digital and above the line campaign for Imperial Tobacco
Brands including JPS and Davidoff new launch.
-
M&C saatchi
- Digital Art director
2010 - 2012
-
Rehab Studio
- Digital Art Director
2010 - 2010
Our input on a pitch helped win new business with an established energy drink market leader
-
Momentum
- Digital Art director
2010 - 2010
Creating digital and experiential campaigns for clients such as American Express and Oasis
-
Kick Communications
- Art director
2007 - 2008
Creative work for National Road Authority, Perlico, IIB Bank, Meteor, Halifax
-
GYRO
- Art Director
2007 - 2007
Creating concepts for 02, sage, Meteor and National Road Authority
-
McCann
- Junior Art Director
2005 - 2006
Above the line advertising concept and production (TV commercial, poster and Radio)
Liaising with various client representatives for companies such as Yoplait, Bacardi,
St Gobain, Eristoff