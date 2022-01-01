Philippe LAUBRY

Menu

I'm a creative and hard working integrated Art Director
with a love for big and bold digital ideas.
I've been brainstorming in London, Dublin and Paris.
Always ready to take on new challenges
Check my work at :
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Quark Xpress
Macromedia Flash
DM
Compaq/Digital Hardware
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Communication
Marketing
Web
Advertising
Graphisme
Gestion de projet
Art
Copywriting
Above The Line
TV Advertisements
Active Template Library
Social Media

Entreprises

  • JWT - Senior Art director

    2018 - 2018 Experiential Campaign for Battersea Power Station.

  • DIGITAS HEALTH - Senior Art director

    2017 - 2018 Social campaign for diabetes awareness.

  • Arthur. - Senior Art director

    2017 - 2017 Pitch win for Belvoir fruit drinks.

  • MC SAATCHI - Senior Art director

    2017 - 2017 Creating social campaigns for the UK Charity Commission.

  • LEO BURNETT - Senior Art director

    Saint Denis 2016 - 2017 Social Content and ATL for Mc Donald's, Jeep and P&G

  • VCCP KIN - Senior Art director

    2014 - 2014 social media campaigns for the launch of New iPhone 6

  • SAPIENT NITRO - Senior Art director

    2014 - 2014 Digital and Press creative for Sky.
    new website launch, Rich Media banners, VOD, mobile takeover and social media campaign.

    PITCH WIN: Sky social media budget for facebook and twitter.

  • ITV - Senior Art director

    2014 - 2014 TV and social media campaigns for the launch of upcoming tv shows and events such as Tour de France 2014 , TV OD, X Factor and Release the hound.

  • French brain limited - Senior freelance art director

    2014 - maintenant Freelance senior creative/art director - (London) -
    Creative and art direction for McDonald's, Jeep, Birdseye, UK Charity Commission, Lucozade, Sky, O2, Compare the Market, Grolsch beer, Unilever, Financial Time, Tesco at JWT, LEO BURNETT, BBH, ITV, SAATCHI, HAVAS, VCCP, PUBLICIS, DIGITAS, WE ARE SOCIAL, ISOBAR, ALBION, ANALOGFOLKS, SAPIENT RAZORFISH, WEBER SHANDWICK, ARTHUR and ESSENCE.
    Creative french/english copywriting and transcreation for Google, TripAdvisor, Lesfurets.com (Compare the Market), Knorr, Blue e-cigarette and Thomas Cook for Isobar, VCCP, Albion and Mr President.

  • Scoop & Spoon - Senior Digital Art director

    2013 - 2014 Creative Concept and art direction for website, banner campaign and apps for
    AVL, Peugeot and Spar.

  • PUBLICIS CHEMISTRY - Senior Digital Art director

    2012 - 2013 Award winning creative work (online and mobile campaign)
    for the launch of EE, the new 4G brand in the UK.
    Digital, DM and In store campaign for EE, Orange and T-Mobile.
    Digital and above the line campaign for Imperial Tobacco
    Brands including JPS and Davidoff new launch.

  • M&C saatchi - Digital Art director

    2010 - 2012

  • Rehab Studio - Digital Art Director

    2010 - 2010 Our input on a pitch helped win new business with an established energy drink market leader

  • Momentum - Digital Art director

    2010 - 2010 Creating digital and experiential campaigns for clients such as American Express and Oasis

  • Kick Communications - Art director

    2007 - 2008 Creative work for National Road Authority, Perlico, IIB Bank, Meteor, Halifax

  • GYRO - Art Director

    2007 - 2007 Creating concepts for 02, sage, Meteor and National Road Authority

  • McCann - Junior Art Director

    2005 - 2006 Above the line advertising concept and production (TV commercial, poster and Radio)
    Liaising with various client representatives for companies such as Yoplait, Bacardi,
    St Gobain, Eristoff

