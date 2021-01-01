Dear Peers,



If you'd like to be in touch or get information about my current position and projects, please go to my LinkedIn Profile which is still regularly updated:



https://fr.linkedin.com/in/pierreboue



Thank you,



Pierre Boué



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am an experienced R&T Diplomed Engineer in Aeronautics, specialized in the Pylon/PowerPlant structures (Primary/Secondary/MSI).

This experience leads me to work today on a lot of various Aeronautics research project.



Relevant mindset, disruptive concepts or architectures, multiskill studies, new digital capabilities, additive layer manufacturing or a new process: everything that is about Innovation makes my day and my job!



Mes compétences :

Élément finis et calculs de structure

Fatigues des Métaux

Soudage par friction

soudage laser

soudage faisceau d'électrons

Management de projet

Management d'équipe

Process TRL

Conception aéronautique

Formateur Calcul et Design aéronautique