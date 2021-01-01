Menu

Pierre BOUÉ

Toulouse

En résumé

Dear Peers,

If you'd like to be in touch or get information about my current position and projects, please go to my LinkedIn Profile which is still regularly updated:

https://fr.linkedin.com/in/pierreboue

Thank you,

Pierre Boué

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I am an experienced R&T Diplomed Engineer in Aeronautics, specialized in the Pylon/PowerPlant structures (Primary/Secondary/MSI).
This experience leads me to work today on a lot of various Aeronautics research project.

Relevant mindset, disruptive concepts or architectures, multiskill studies, new digital capabilities, additive layer manufacturing or a new process: everything that is about Innovation makes my day and my job!

Mes compétences :
Élément finis et calculs de structure
Fatigues des Métaux
Soudage par friction
soudage laser
soudage faisceau d'électrons
Management de projet
Management d'équipe
Process TRL
Conception aéronautique
Formateur Calcul et Design aéronautique

Entreprises

  • Assystem - Innovation Technical Referent

    Toulouse (31000) 2014 - 2018 - Follow-up of Aerostructures R&T projets: technical approaches and means, TRL management, network organisation...
    - Skills management
    - Development of new offers: End-to-End Additive Manufacturing and Product Performances Improvement

  • Assystem - Chef de projet/Responsable Stress mât-réacteur A330neo

    Toulouse (31000) 2013 - 2014

  • Assystem GmbH - R&T Engineer

    2013 - 2013

  • Assystem - Chef d'équipe - Point focal technique Avant-projets Pylon

    Toulouse (31000) 2012 - 2013 - Encadrement technique de 3 études Avant-Projets pour Airbus St Eloi (Toulouse, 31)
    - Réalisation d'études mécaniques et design d'offres multiples de motorisation
    - Management de l'affaire et développement: croissance de 3 à 8 FTE temps plein

    - Validation de formateur transnational pour l'Airbus Structure Faculty (TMT Design)
    - Formateur interne Assystem (Stress/Design et Fatigue/DT)

    - Expatriation interne prévue en mai 2013

  • Assystem - Ingénieur R&D

    Toulouse (31000) 2011 - 2012 Mission en tant qu'expert au sein du département Expertise et Technologies d'Aerolia (Bureau d'Etudes, Toulouse) pour le développement de procédés novateurs applicables aux matériaux métalliques sur pointe-avant

  • Assystem - Ingénieur Matériaux

    Toulouse (31000) 2005 - 2010 Intervention auprès du Bureau d'Etudes d'Airbus France à Toulouse, au sein du département Recherche, sur la conception et le développement de structures novatrices de mâts-réacteurs.Principales activités et réalisations:
    - Définition/Conception/Suivi des programmes d'essais matériaux et détails structuraux pour intégration de nouvelles technologies sur le mât;
    - Dimensionnement en statique et fatigue de nouvelles structures.

    Chef s'équipe de novembre 2011 à décembre 2012 (4 p.)

  • Airbus France - Stage Ingénieur

    2005 - 2005 Stage ingénieur réalisé dans le cadre de ma formation, au sein du département Méthodes de l'usine de Saint-Eloi à Toulouse (02/2005-07/2005).

    Ce stage avait pour objet l'optimisation du procédé de soudage par faisceau laser pour les métaux durs. J'ai été amené à définir les essais, suivre leur réalisation et mener les expertises mécaniques et métallographiques associées.

  • Airbus France - Année de césure Ingénieur

    2003 - 2004 Année de césure effectuée à l'usine-ville de Saint-Nazaire, département Méthodes.

    Accueilli au sein de l'équipe Développement Soudage, ma principale mission a été de collaborer à l'optimisation et la qualification de gammes de soudage par faisceau laser d'alliages d'aluminium.

Formations

Réseau