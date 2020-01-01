Retail
Pierre DASSUNCAO
Pierre DASSUNCAO
MUNICH
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cuisine
Entreprises
Pierre's Restaurant
- Chef de Cuisine
2018 - maintenant
Tertianum Residenz Munich
- Chef de cuisine
2008 - 2015
GVO munich
- Sous chef
2005 - 2008
Maritim Hotel munich
- Sous chef
2002 - 2005
Stephans stuben Neu-Ulm
- Sous chef
2001 - 2002
See hotel ketsch
- Sous chef
1999 - 2001
La siesta
- Chef de partie
1999 - 1999
Four seasons hotel london
- Demi chef de partie
1997 - 1999
Carlton hotel Cannes
- Premier commis de cuisine
1997 - 1997
Mandarin Oriental hotel Ritz London
- Premier commis de cuisine
1994 - 1995
Miramar beach hotel
- Commis de cuisine
1994 - 1994
Formations
Lycée Hotelier Tourisme Paul Augier
Nice
1991 - 1993
BEP.CAP CUISINE
Collège Roger Carlès (Contes)
Contes
1984 - 1988
Collège Vallées Du Paillon
Contes
1984 - 1988
École Ricolfi Contes
Contes
1979 - 1983
Réseau
Etienne BENARD
Jc ALARD
Laurent SERRA
Pierrick CARDONA
Serge COMBES
Stephane ONIMUS
Sylvie STEINMETZ
Thibaud CHALMIN