Pierre DASSUNCAO

MUNICH

Entreprises

  • Pierre's Restaurant - Chef de Cuisine

    2018 - maintenant

  • Tertianum Residenz Munich - Chef de cuisine

    2008 - 2015

  • GVO munich - Sous chef

    2005 - 2008

  • Maritim Hotel munich - Sous chef

    2002 - 2005

  • Stephans stuben Neu-Ulm - Sous chef

    2001 - 2002

  • See hotel ketsch - Sous chef

    1999 - 2001

  • La siesta - Chef de partie

    1999 - 1999

  • Four seasons hotel london - Demi chef de partie

    1997 - 1999

  • Carlton hotel Cannes - Premier commis de cuisine

    1997 - 1997

  • Mandarin Oriental hotel Ritz London - Premier commis de cuisine

    1994 - 1995

  • Miramar beach hotel - Commis de cuisine

    1994 - 1994

