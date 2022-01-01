Retail
Pierre DE LAPORTE
Pierre DE LAPORTE
LIMONEST
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SUBSONIC
- DG
2013 - maintenant
NOBILIS FRANCE
- Directeur Général
2001 - 2013
Formations
ENC BESSIERES
Paris
1988 - 1990
Réseau
Bertrand LETONDEUR
Emmanuel BOUISSET
Eric THIBAULT
François PIRIOU
Juan VIDUEIRA
Laurent HUG
Marc DONNAIN
Olivier LEMOINE
Stephane GUERQUIN
William SALOMON
