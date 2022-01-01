Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel BARRAL

KINSHASA

En résumé

10 ans d'experience en Europe, Afrique et au Moyen-Orient
Distribution agro-alimentaire et non alimentaire

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Marketing
Afrique
Management
Distribution
Sales

Entreprises

  • Beltexco - Business Development Manager

    2013 - maintenant Leading FMCG distribution company in Congo DRC
    Exclusive distributor for Colgate, Bledina, Danone Yoghurts, Fromageries Bel, SC Johnson, Johnson and Johnson, Tiger Head batteries

    - 12 direct reports including marketing team, national sales manager, head of logistics, head of supply chain
    - Responsible for all operations across the 8 branches covering the full Congo DRC
    - Responsible for the distribution strategy, marketing and sales of all brands and products
    - Responsible for the sourcing and launch of private labels
    - Reporting to board of directors

  • Arrow-Food Distribution - Saudi Arabia - National sales and Marketing Manager

    2008 - 2013 ARROW FOOD Distribution – turnover 500 million euros in the Middle-East
    Leading FMCG distribution co. in Saudi Arabia : La Vache qui rit, Kiri, Henkel, Evian, Elle & Vire, Bic, Panzani, Regilait, Nespresso

    Currently managing a portfolio of international brands with full autonomy :
    - Yearly portfolio turnover : 30 million euros
    - Annual marketing budget managed : 2 million euros
    Main responsibilities :
    - Full responsibility on brand P&L, pipeline and forecasts
    - Negotiation of volumes and marketing spending with suppliers
    - AC Nielsen retail audit analysis and research
    - Distribution gap analysis, trade marketing, POSM development, sampling/tasting activities

    Business development achievements :
    - Langnese honey : + 40% growth in 2011 vs 2010, currently achieving +50% in 2012 vs 2011 with 22% total market share
    - Biophar honey : re-launch of the brand with a focus on distribution gaps in the lower trade - currently achieving +100 % growth in 2012 vs 2011
    - Bonne Maman jam (Andros) : turned the weakening and low margin brand (-10% year to year) into a profitable and growing one (+25% in 2011 vs 2010)
    - Dr Oetker frozen pizzas : currently achieving +75% vs 2011
    - Dr Oetker baking and cooking aids and decoration : currently working on the business plan for the launch of the range (65 SKU’s)
    - Libbys canned fruits and vegetables (since February 2012) : negotiated a new price structure benchmarked on competitors’ prices to trade, promotional intensity and distribution
    - Libbys juices : re-launch of glass bottles in traditional trade and currently working on the launch from scratch of the Tetrapak in modern trade

  • Smalto - groupe Fokou - Cameroun - Head of Commercial Department

    2006 - 2007 Directeur commercial – CA annuel : 9 millions d’euros
    SMALTO, groupe Fokou – industriel et distributeur de peintures – Cameroun
    Société certifiée ISO 9001v2000 représentant BASF et AKZO NOBEL

    - Encadrement et animation d’une équipe de 25 personnes
    - Animation d’un réseau de 6 agences dans tout le Cameroun
    - Prospection et développement d’un portefeuille client
    - Elaboration des budgets prévisionnels
    - Mise en place de tableaux de bord de suivi de l’activité
    - Définition et application du plan marketing opérationnel (lancement de produits, de promotions, organisation de séminaires de formation)
    - Participation à l’audit de renouvellement du certificat ISO 9001v2000

Formations

Réseau