Pierre-Emmanuel BARRAL

10 ans d'experience en Europe, Afrique et au Moyen-Orient
Distribution agro-alimentaire et non alimentaire
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Marketing
Afrique
Management
Distribution
Sales
Entreprises
Beltexco
- Business Development Manager
2013 - maintenantLeading FMCG distribution company in Congo DRC
Exclusive distributor for Colgate, Bledina, Danone Yoghurts, Fromageries Bel, SC Johnson, Johnson and Johnson, Tiger Head batteries
- 12 direct reports including marketing team, national sales manager, head of logistics, head of supply chain
- Responsible for all operations across the 8 branches covering the full Congo DRC
- Responsible for the distribution strategy, marketing and sales of all brands and products
- Responsible for the sourcing and launch of private labels
- Reporting to board of directors
Arrow-Food Distribution - Saudi Arabia
- National sales and Marketing Manager
2008 - 2013ARROW FOOD Distribution – turnover 500 million euros in the Middle-East
Leading FMCG distribution co. in Saudi Arabia : La Vache qui rit, Kiri, Henkel, Evian, Elle & Vire, Bic, Panzani, Regilait, Nespresso
Currently managing a portfolio of international brands with full autonomy :
- Yearly portfolio turnover : 30 million euros
- Annual marketing budget managed : 2 million euros
Main responsibilities :
- Full responsibility on brand P&L, pipeline and forecasts
- Negotiation of volumes and marketing spending with suppliers
- AC Nielsen retail audit analysis and research
- Distribution gap analysis, trade marketing, POSM development, sampling/tasting activities
Business development achievements :
- Langnese honey : + 40% growth in 2011 vs 2010, currently achieving +50% in 2012 vs 2011 with 22% total market share
- Biophar honey : re-launch of the brand with a focus on distribution gaps in the lower trade - currently achieving +100 % growth in 2012 vs 2011
- Bonne Maman jam (Andros) : turned the weakening and low margin brand (-10% year to year) into a profitable and growing one (+25% in 2011 vs 2010)
- Dr Oetker frozen pizzas : currently achieving +75% vs 2011
- Dr Oetker baking and cooking aids and decoration : currently working on the business plan for the launch of the range (65 SKU’s)
- Libbys canned fruits and vegetables (since February 2012) : negotiated a new price structure benchmarked on competitors’ prices to trade, promotional intensity and distribution
- Libbys juices : re-launch of glass bottles in traditional trade and currently working on the launch from scratch of the Tetrapak in modern trade
Smalto - groupe Fokou - Cameroun
- Head of Commercial Department
2006 - 2007Directeur commercial – CA annuel : 9 millions d’euros
SMALTO, groupe Fokou – industriel et distributeur de peintures – Cameroun
Société certifiée ISO 9001v2000 représentant BASF et AKZO NOBEL
- Encadrement et animation d’une équipe de 25 personnes
- Animation d’un réseau de 6 agences dans tout le Cameroun
- Prospection et développement d’un portefeuille client
- Elaboration des budgets prévisionnels
- Mise en place de tableaux de bord de suivi de l’activité
- Définition et application du plan marketing opérationnel (lancement de produits, de promotions, organisation de séminaires de formation)
- Participation à l’audit de renouvellement du certificat ISO 9001v2000