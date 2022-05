Leadership Competencies:

Engage – Customer First

Engage – Engage Others



General Learning Descriptions:

Communication Skills (verbal/written)

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Cross-Cultural Competence

Develop Others



Mes compétences :

Cloud

Customer Satisfaction

EMEA

Environment

Intégration

Logistics

Management

Microsoft World

Order Management

Order processing

Processing

Sales

Sales operations

Supply chain

Support

system integration

Training