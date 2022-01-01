Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre-Emmanuel PETIT
Ajouter
Pierre-Emmanuel PETIT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARPILABE SAS
- Dirigeant
2008 - maintenant
General Electric Healthcare
- Program Manager
Paris
2006 - 2006
General Electric Healthcare
- Acheteur International
Paris
2003 - 2005
General Electric Healthcare
- Project Manager
Paris
2003 - 2003
General Electric Healthcare
- Project Leader
Paris
2001 - 2002
Formations
Institut National Supérieur Européen De L'Administration Des Affaires
Fontainebleau
2007 - 2007
Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP
Chatenay Malabry
1996 - 1999
Systèmes Avancés, Management de Projet
Réseau
Alexis ALBINET
Alexis GASTAUER
Andrew BUENO
Florence MUH
Jérôme MATOT
Marc LOPATO
Perrine COLIGNON
Rémy ABI-KHALIL
Sabrina GOTTLIEB
Séverin HATT