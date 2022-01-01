Menu

Pierre ESCARBELT

TOURCOING

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tourcoing

En résumé

20 years of experience in the private industrial sector, with a robust track record in manufacturing, leading projects (P&L responsibility), business development and sales in complex and multi-cultural environments:
 Team management of international organisations
 Construction of negotiation & industrial strategies, with a key role in sales, claims or partnership
 Change management in adverse economic situations with a coaching approach
 Entertainment of trust-based and long-term relationships, from workers to executives, throughout the world

Mes compétences :
Business development
International
Industrie
Account manager
Direction générale
Projets
Commercial
Stratégie
Marketing
Export

Entreprises

  • Groupe Sasa Demarle - VP Sales & Marketing, Industrial Division

    2017 - maintenant Managing the team of Sales Representatives, Technical Support and Sales Admins. BtoB sales of tailor-made solutions to the industrial bakers worldwide (60% export).
    ExCo member.

  • Cetim - Centre technique des industries mécaniques - Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

    Senlis 2016 - 2017 Managing the network of sales representatives across the 13 business units of CETIM, the key account managers, the marketing, the customers database, the training school, the software team and the sales administration.
    International business development.
    Exco Member.

  • Fives - Director, Sales & Marketing

    Paris 2010 - 2016 ExCo Member. Managing the international network of ECL sales managers, sales agents, sales administration
    and ECL subsidiaries sales strategy (15 persons across 12 locations)
    Sales & Marketing of ECL complete range of solutions, from individual tailor-made equipment to full turnkey
    workshop including building & process equipment for the primary aluminium industry, mines and energy
    sector (nuclear power plants, dams, etc.). Contract value from $1m to $100m, based on FIDIC or Common
    Laws.

  • Fives - Business Development & Marketing Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Coordination of the sales action in ECL international subsidiaries. Management of the marketing &
    communication manager. Design of the new offers: turnkey contracts including process & building, turnkey
    maintenance.
    Key Achievements
    * Successful diversification initiative in the nuclear business with a major contract awarded by AREVA

  • ECL - Groupe Rio Tinto - Responsable du Développement Commercial & Marketing

    2008 - 2010 Rattaché au Directeur Commercial.
    Management fonctionnel des équipes commerciales des filiales. Management hiérarchique du responsable marketing et communication. Développement des offres nouvelles (clé-en-main procédé & bâtiment, maintenance clé-en-main). Diversification réussie dans le domaine nucléaire par un premier contrat majeur avec AREVA en Décembre 2009.

  • Fives - Sales Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Covering the Arabic Gulf, India and North America regions. Negotiations with key accounts of ECL for the supply of special cranes and process equipment. Contracts value from $1m to $100m. Contributing to the development of new products, support to the sales representatives of ECL international subsidiaries. Cumulative order intake in excess of 400M€ in 2007-2008.
    Key Achievements
    Biggest contract ever awarded to ECL - $150m – for the supply of process equipment to an Indian company
    $80m prime contractor for the turnkey design & construction of a complete Anode Rodding Shop (building & process equipment) in the Middle East in partnership with an Australian company

  • SFR Business - Technical Coordination Manager

    Saint-Denis 2002 - 2003 In charge of the connection to the backbone of all customers (telephone & data). Management of the technical team (6 persons).

  • Thales Communications & Security - Manufacturing & Project Manager

    Colombes 1997 - 2001 Management of 25 persons, from operators to superintendents.
    Management of projects in electronic appliances for the industry, aerospace and defence (100k€ to 30M€) Project team of 12 persons. Responsible for the quotation and project management of the biggest industrial contract ever performed by the business unit, contributing to 50% of the financial results (turnover, profit).

Formations

  • Lille University

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1994 - 1994 Master of Engineering

    MSc in Electronic (DEA) from Lille University, France

  • Université Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1993 - 1994 DEA

    MSc in Electronic.

  • Polytech' Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1991 - 1994 Ingénieur en électronique, informatique et automatismes

    MEng in Electronic, Computer Science & Automation from the Lille University

  • Université Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1991 - 1994 Electronique hyperfréquence

    Responsable financier de la Junior Entreprise.

Réseau