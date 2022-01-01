Pierre ESCARBELT

20 years of experience in the private industrial sector, with a robust track record in manufacturing, leading projects (P&L responsibility), business development and sales in complex and multi-cultural environments:

 Team management of international organisations

 Construction of negotiation & industrial strategies, with a key role in sales, claims or partnership

 Change management in adverse economic situations with a coaching approach

 Entertainment of trust-based and long-term relationships, from workers to executives, throughout the world



Mes compétences :

Business development

International

Industrie

Account manager

Direction générale

Projets

Commercial

Stratégie

Marketing

Export