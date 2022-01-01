Retail
Pierre-Etienne MATHOT
Pierre-Etienne MATHOT
SAINT TROPEZ
Confidence Immobilier
- Self employed
2013 - maintenant
TECHNOGYM FRANCE
- SALES CONSULTANT HOME AND HOSPITALITY
2011 - 2013
Hunter & Co. Transport Pty Ltd, Sydney, Australia
- Owner / Co-Director
2009 - 2015
Sofitel Wentworth Sydney, Australia
- Assistant Directeur de la Restauration
2006 - 2008
ESSEC Business School
Cergy Pontoise
2008 - 2009
MBA
Institut Vatel
Lyon
2004 - 2006
Licence
Baptiste MAROT
Elodie BARRUÉ
Julien MERCIER
Ludovic HENRY
Ricardo LOPES
Thomas PINON