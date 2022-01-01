Menu

Pierre FAISANT

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Genuine aeronautical technician impassioned of Aeronautics since my childhood.

A single objective: the self-taught I had no other motivation than to acquire a maximum of experience on the ground.
So versatile, I have the faculty to understand the workings of a company in all its processes, in order to provide adapted and thoughtful solutions.
I belong to the category of so-called "confidence", and with which you can consider reliable and lasting professional relationships.
My expertise, my sense of "duty" and my natural authority in the business world, have always allowed me to find solid, competitive and available resources.
My motto could be "The customer first, service" always.
Maintain a climate of confidence by maintaining a presence at every moment, by putting all the energy needed to find relevant solutions to problems encountered, having a professional rigor to my business and my customer service.
My optimism, my good communicating mood, allied to my professionalism makes me a locomotive in a team and a company.



Mes compétences :
Airbus A340 Aircraft
Line maintenance
Quality Control
McDonnell Douglas/Boeing MD-80 Aircraft
Lockheed C-130 Aircraft
Forklift Trucks
Flight Tests
Boeing 737 Aircraft
Avionics
Antennas
Aluminium
Aircraft
Airbus A380 Aircraft
Airbus A330 Aircraft
Airbus A320 Aircraft
Airbus A310 Aircraft
Airbus A300 Aircraft
Gestion des compétences & Carrières
Instructeur
Management
Recrutement
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • ATHOS Aéronautique - Recrutement

    2014 - 2014 Recrutement France & Étranger

  • ATLANTIC AIRLINE INDUSTRIE - Avionique

    2011 - 2011

  • Sud Ingénierie - Responsable production/Recrutement/Gestion des compétences/Développement du commerce

    2011 - 2014 Responsable de production sites extérieurs France & Étranger
    Recrutement France & Étranger
    Développement + Propositions technico-commerciales + Participation aux appels d'offres
    Formation des personnels en interne et externe en poste & intérimaires + Gestion des carrières et compétences
    Gestion des besoins et disponibilités des opérateurs
    Suivi et reporting des relevés d'heures
    Gestion des stamps qualité et des EPI
    Négociation des contrats de gestion et délégation avec 12 sociétés de travail temporaire
    Signature des plans de prévention
    Étude des cahiers des charges

  • ISIS MPP - Inspecteur qualité BCLM Missile M51

    NEYRON 2010 - 2010

  • Labinal Services - Team Leader

    2009 - 2010

  • NANTES AERONAUTIQUE - Responsable de prestation

    2009 - 2009

  • TAT NÎMES - Avionique

    2008 - 2008

  • AIRBUS DEUTCHLAND - Câblage aéronautique

    2007 - 2008

  • Sabena Technics - Avionique

    Paris 2005 - 2007

  • Air France - Avionique

    Roissy CDG 2003 - 2005

  • DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique - Responsable de prestation électrique EADS CASA SEVILLE

    BLAGNAC 2002 - 2003

  • DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique - Technicien essais en vol

    BLAGNAC 2001 - 2002

  • SOGERMA MONASTIR (Tunisie) - Instructeur Avionique

    2000 - 2000

  • Sogerma - Team Leader

    Colomiers 1994 - 1999

  • Sogerma - Avionique

    Colomiers 1987 - 1993

  • Equipment-Instrument-Radio Company - Avionique

    1987 - 2011 Equipment-Instrument-Radio Company : SOGERMA MERIGNAC -
    MONASTIR/EADS AIRBUS TOULOUSE - ST NAZAIRE - DEUTCHLAND/AIR FRANCE TOULOUSE -
    ORLY/ATIS AVIATION/EADS-CASA SEVILLE/NANTES AERO/TAT NIMES/ LABINAL/ISIS- MPP/
    ATLANTIC-AIRLINE-INDUSTRY/SABENA TECHNICS/SUD-INGENIERIE/ATHOS AERONAUTIQUE

    * AIRCRAFTS
    AIRBUS A300, A310, A320, A330, A340, A340-600, A380
    BOEING 737, FOKER 27, MD 80, C130, ATR 42-500, CASA 235/275/295

    * Control & restoration of copper & aluminium aircraft wiring ;
    * Modifications
    * Flight and ground tests
    * Troubleshooting
    * Running worksheet ;
    * Design office and Technical quality ;
    * Inspector quality (aeronautic, space, defence) ;
    * Team leader & Operation leader
    * Workshop manager
    * Manager on site A 380
    * Production manager & Recruiter

  • Armée de l'air - Avionique

    Paris 1978 - 1986

  • Licensed Aircraft Maintenance - Engineer Avionique B2

    1978 - 1986 F1, 2000 at the Centre of experimentation aerial military

    * Ground test / Run-up / Flight test
    * Troubleshooting ;
    * Visits test on avionic and electrical systems ;
    * Base & line maintenance ;
    * Maintenance instructor engineer base & line ;
    * On job training on avionic systems
    * Quality control
    * Aeronautical cabler new génération

Formations

  • ECOLE ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE DE L ARMEE DE L AIR

    Rochefort / Reims / Dijon / Mont De Mars 1978 - 1983 Licence de maintenance aéronautique

    Instruments électriques de bord Mirage III / F1 / 2000
    Commandes de vols électriques Mirage 2000
    Pilotage automatique Mirage 2000
    Habilitation siège éjectable Martin Baker MK 10 Mirage 2000
    Essais en vol & sol

