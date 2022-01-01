Pierre FAISANT

Genuine aeronautical technician impassioned of Aeronautics since my childhood.



A single objective: the self-taught I had no other motivation than to acquire a maximum of experience on the ground.

So versatile, I have the faculty to understand the workings of a company in all its processes, in order to provide adapted and thoughtful solutions.

I belong to the category of so-called "confidence", and with which you can consider reliable and lasting professional relationships.

My expertise, my sense of "duty" and my natural authority in the business world, have always allowed me to find solid, competitive and available resources.

My motto could be "The customer first, service" always.

Maintain a climate of confidence by maintaining a presence at every moment, by putting all the energy needed to find relevant solutions to problems encountered, having a professional rigor to my business and my customer service.

My optimism, my good communicating mood, allied to my professionalism makes me a locomotive in a team and a company.







Mes compétences :

Airbus A340 Aircraft

Line maintenance

Quality Control

McDonnell Douglas/Boeing MD-80 Aircraft

Lockheed C-130 Aircraft

Forklift Trucks

Flight Tests

Boeing 737 Aircraft

Avionics

Antennas

Aluminium

Aircraft

Airbus A380 Aircraft

Airbus A330 Aircraft

Airbus A320 Aircraft

Airbus A310 Aircraft

Airbus A300 Aircraft

Gestion des compétences & Carrières

Instructeur

Management

Recrutement

Développement commercial