Pierre FAISANT

Genuine aeronautical technician impassioned of Aeronautics since my childhood.
A single objective: the self-taught I had no other motivation than to acquire a maximum of experience on the ground.
So versatile, I have the faculty to understand the workings of a company in all its processes, in order to provide adapted and thoughtful solutions.
I belong to the category of so-called "confidence", and with which you can consider reliable and lasting professional relationships.
My expertise, my sense of "duty" and my natural authority in the business world, have always allowed me to find solid, competitive and available resources.
My motto could be "The customer first, service" always.
Maintain a climate of confidence by maintaining a presence at every moment, by putting all the energy needed to find relevant solutions to problems encountered, having a professional rigor to my business and my customer service.
My optimism, my good communicating mood, allied to my professionalism makes me a locomotive in a team and a company.
Mes compétences :
Airbus A340 Aircraft
Line maintenance
Quality Control
McDonnell Douglas/Boeing MD-80 Aircraft
Lockheed C-130 Aircraft
Forklift Trucks
Flight Tests
Boeing 737 Aircraft
Avionics
Antennas
Aluminium
Aircraft
Airbus A380 Aircraft
Airbus A330 Aircraft
Airbus A320 Aircraft
Airbus A310 Aircraft
Airbus A300 Aircraft
Gestion des compétences & Carrières
Instructeur
Management
Recrutement
Développement commercial