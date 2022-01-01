Pierre FAURET

-
Hyatt Regency Paris Charles de Gaulle
- Marketing Director
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Hôtel du Louvre, a Hyatt Hotel
- E-commerce Manager
2010 - 2015
- Website optimization :
Purchase channel and content optimization, pages updates and creations. Trained an certified for Adobe CQ5.
- Digital Marketing & Emailings :
Responsible for PPC campaigns, SEO optimization and emailing campaigns.
- E- Reputation :
Answers to online guest reviews : TripAdvisor, Expedia, Hotels.com and Yelp.
- Social Media :
Community management on the hotel pages : Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Google +.
Marketing, Communications & PR :
- Creation of flyers, newsletters, brochures, sales presentations and coordinating photoshootings.
- Creation of press kits and press releases, coordination of press stays.
- Project Management :
Project Manager for the partnership between Hyatt Hotels in France and Le Figaro (promoting the 7 Hyatt Hotels in France)
Human to Human
- Consultant
2009 - 2010
- E-reputation watch :
On a daily basis, give them real-time information and prevent crisis
On a monthly basis, create reports to determine trends, opportunities and threads
On a trimestral basis, create recommendations to help our clients to engage on the web & social media
Clients: La Poste, E.Leclerc, Lactalis, Société Générale
- Project management :
Creation of a social website in order to create an online community around a literary prize (Prix Nouveaux Talents : http://lesnouveauxtalents.fr/)
- Community Management on an internal platform for La Poste
Guide du Routard
- Freelance
2007 - 2008
In charge of answering all reader's email (email & postal) and redistribute it to all the redaction