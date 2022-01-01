Menu

Pierre FAURET

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hyatt Regency Paris Charles de Gaulle - Marketing Director

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Hôtel du Louvre, a Hyatt Hotel - E-commerce Manager

    2010 - 2015 - Website optimization :
    Purchase channel and content optimization, pages updates and creations. Trained an certified for Adobe CQ5.

    - Digital Marketing & Emailings :
    Responsible for PPC campaigns, SEO optimization and emailing campaigns.

    - E- Reputation :
    Answers to online guest reviews : TripAdvisor, Expedia, Hotels.com and Yelp.

    - Social Media :
    Community management on the hotel pages : Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Google +.

    Marketing, Communications & PR :
    - Creation of flyers, newsletters, brochures, sales presentations and coordinating photoshootings.
    - Creation of press kits and press releases, coordination of press stays.

    - Project Management :
    Project Manager for the partnership between Hyatt Hotels in France and Le Figaro (promoting the 7 Hyatt Hotels in France)

  • Human to Human - Consultant

    2009 - 2010 - E-reputation watch :
    On a daily basis, give them real-time information and prevent crisis
    On a monthly basis, create reports to determine trends, opportunities and threads
    On a trimestral basis, create recommendations to help our clients to engage on the web & social media
    Clients: La Poste, E.Leclerc, Lactalis, Société Générale

    - Project management :
    Creation of a social website in order to create an online community around a literary prize (Prix Nouveaux Talents : http://lesnouveauxtalents.fr/)

    - Community Management on an internal platform for La Poste

  • Guide du Routard - Freelance

    2007 - 2008 In charge of answering all reader's email (email & postal) and redistribute it to all the redaction

Formations

Réseau