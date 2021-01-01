Retail
Pierre FOUQUES DU PARC
Pierre FOUQUES DU PARC
PARIS
Profil
Entreprises
BOYDEN EXCEUTIVE SEARCH
- Senior Vice President
maintenant
Cap Gemini
- Directeur Executif Grands Comptes France
SURESNES
2007 - 2008
Gemini Consulting
- Vice-President Telecom & Media
SAINT GEORGES DE RENEINS
1993 - 2006
Formations
Institut National Supérieur Européen De L'Administration Des Affaires
Fontainebleau
1989 - 1989
MBA
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications
Paris
1985 - 1987
Réseau
François-Henri BARA
Jack BUSSY
Jean TESTEMALE
Marc DE POSSESSE
Marc DE VERDELHAN
Marc MOREL
Matthieu PILLET
Michel RAMIS
Patrick LEBOUCHER
Vincent TERRASSON
