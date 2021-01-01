Retail
Pierre FUSEAU
Pierre FUSEAU
Beaucouzé
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FUSEAU SAS
- Acheteur et Commerce Grands Comptes
Beaucouzé
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Sup De Pub
Paris
2010 - 2012
IUT Angers
Angers
2008 - 2010
DUT
Lycée Sacré Coeur
Angers
2005 - 2008
BAC ES
Réseau
Antoine GODINEAU
Benjamin GODEFROY
Frédéric LEDUC
Guillaume AGERON
Laura HAVAS
Marcelin DEVANNE
Pierre HAGRON
Pierre NARDIN
Sabrina BERNIER
Valentin COMBAT
