Pierre GAMBARDELLA

Principaux domaines de compétence
• Meilleures pratiques mondiales en Excellence opérationnelle « Lean Manufacturing »
• Logistique, planification opérationnelle, approvisionnement, relations fournisseurs
• Organisation et gestion du changement, installation nouvelles unités
• Planification stratégique : long terme, gouvernance, reporting performance
• Europe, Amérique du Nord, Asie
Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Change management
Automobile
Logistique
Organisation
Industrie
International
Production
Planification