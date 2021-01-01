Menu

Pierre GAMBARDELLA

Rueil Malmaison

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Principaux domaines de compétence
• Meilleures pratiques mondiales en Excellence opérationnelle « Lean Manufacturing »
• Logistique, planification opérationnelle, approvisionnement, relations fournisseurs
• Organisation et gestion du changement, installation nouvelles unités
• Planification stratégique : long terme, gouvernance, reporting performance
• Europe, Amérique du Nord, Asie



Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Change management
Automobile
Logistique
Organisation
Industrie
International
Production
Planification

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Leader Système d'Excellence

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - maintenant - Déploiement du « Lean Manufacturing » dans la direction industrielle.
    - Direction de projets d’amélioration des performances.
    - Formations des opérationnels, audits et coaching pour augmenter le niveau de maîtrise des usines.

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN - Responsable Performance Supply Chain Globale

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2014 - Pilotage du benchmarking des meilleures pratiques en processus, organisations et performances de la Supply Chain automobile pour mises en application dans le groupe.
    - Facilitation de la réorganisation des services pour créer une direction Supply Chain intégrée des fournisseurs jusqu’aux clients. Déploiement du système d’excellence et « lean manufacturing ».
    - Plan directeur 3 à 5 ans vers les cibles d’architectures pour optimiser les performances économiques et physiques.

  • Toyota Motor Europe, Bruxelles - Directeur Stratégie

    VAUCRESSON 2007 - 2011 - Planification stratégique des fonctions Manufacturing et R&D
    - Projets transverses amélioration performances
    - Faisabilités industrielles nouveaux projets, politique faire ou acheter

  • Toyota Motor Manufacturing France - Directeur Planification & Logistique

    Onnaing 2000 - 2007 - Management opérationnel avec effectif de 460 personnes
    - Approvisionnement et gestion « lean » des flux internes en juste-à-temps
    - Gestion projets lancements en production de nouveaux modèles
    - Projets transverses pour accroissement de capacités et productivité

  • Michelin Asia Pacific, Singapour - Directeur Organisation et Systèmes d’information

    1997 - 1999 - Implantation siège social Asie. Etudes potentiels de croissance régionaux
    - Mise en place du réseau professionnel dans les pays de la zone
    - Projets amélioration logistique et distribution au Japon

  • Michelin, France - Consultant Organisation et Systèmes d’information

    1995 - 1997 - Réorganisation générale du Groupe Michelin : accompagnement pour mise en place des unités opérationnelles et des lignes produits en charge des stratégies mondiales
    - Plan directeur des systèmes d’information pour commerce et logistique Michelin Europe

  • Michelin, Etats-Unis - Manager des flux

    1992 - 1995 - Planification de la demande pour marchés Première Monte, Remplacement et Export
    - Stratégie moyen terme des capacités et flexibilités industrielles
    - Unification des planifications pour marques Michelin – Uniroyal – Goodrich

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :