Pierre GIRODET

Intl Business Development
Semiconductor - Analytical - Oil&Gas
Mes compétences :
Semiconducteur
Energie
Solaire
SEM
Analyse
Entreprises
Thermocoax
- Business Developer - LBO
2008 - maintenantFind new types of products or services that the company could produce, while creating bridges between the current activity and future of the company.
Attract new customers by implementing innovative marketing strategies and targeting the needs of future customers.
Enter markets where the company is not yet present.
Market Segments:
Semiconductor capital equipments heaters and sensors
Analytical
Oil and Gas
Core Market :
USA
Xxx
- Fondateur
2007 - 2008Digital Marketing
Owner and creator of a tourism related website totalling over 1500000 downloads
Referenced in The Guardian - The Independent - The Telegraph
Courtauld Textiles
- International Sales Director
1997 - 2006Fabric manufacturer for luxury lingerie
Business Development
Alstom
- Sales marketing manager
Saint Ouen1992 - 1997High voltage circuit breakers - NY, USA
Sales and marketing worldwide for dead tank circuit breakers