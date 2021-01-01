Menu

Pierre GIRODET

RUEIL MALMAISON

Intl Business Development
Semiconductor - Analytical - Oil&Gas

Mes compétences :
Semiconducteur
Energie
Solaire
SEM
Analyse

Entreprises

  • Thermocoax - Business Developer - LBO

    2008 - maintenant Find new types of products or services that the company could produce, while creating bridges between the current activity and future of the company.
    Attract new customers by implementing innovative marketing strategies and targeting the needs of future customers.
    Enter markets where the company is not yet present.

    Market Segments:
    Semiconductor capital equipments heaters and sensors
    Analytical
    Oil and Gas

    Core Market :
    USA

  • Xxx - Fondateur

    2007 - 2008 Digital Marketing
    Owner and creator of a tourism related website totalling over 1500000 downloads
    Referenced in The Guardian - The Independent - The Telegraph

  • Courtauld Textiles - International Sales Director

    1997 - 2006 Fabric manufacturer for luxury lingerie
    Business Development

  • Alstom - Sales marketing manager

    Saint Ouen 1992 - 1997 High voltage circuit breakers - NY, USA
    Sales and marketing worldwide for dead tank circuit breakers

