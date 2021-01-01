Retail
Pierre GOUBET
Pierre GOUBET
COLOMBES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Colombes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HYPROMAT
maintenant
INDEPENDANT
- Consultant
2010 - maintenant
Groupe Hypromat - Eléphants Bleus
- RESPONSABLE INFORMATIQUE GROUPE
2003 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs
Tarbes
maintenant
ENI Tarbes (Tarbes)
Tarbes
1977 - 1982
Lycée Philippe De Girard
Avignon
1972 - 1976
Réseau
Angélique TORRES
Christophe VOGEL
Emilie VIX
Gaelle JACQUES
Hanh GUZELIAN
Lambert SOLER
Ludovic DELPIERRE
Patricia HELVADJIAN-BERTIN
Philippe PEYRE
Philippe UHLRICH
