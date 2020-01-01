Retail
Pierre GRESILLON
Pierre GRESILLON
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Saint-Père-en-Retz
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Laïta
- Responsable Travaux Neuf bassin 29
Brest Cedex 9
2014 - 2016
Laïta
- Responsable Maintenance
Brest Cedex 9
2007 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre CORPET
Audrey MANSUY
Christophe LE DORE
Guillaume DEMANGE
Ludovic DELOBELLE
Marc CHIRON
Mathieu BOULC'H
Matthieu CATUSSE
Nicolas CLERC
Pascal RABEAUX