Pierre Soubourou is a 10y-experienced engineer specialized in various fields of nuclear engineering and science: safety, environment, design of facilities and processes, dismantling, detection, radiation protection.
His international experience, curious and innovative spirit makes him most adaptable to challenging projects in Europe.
Mes compétences :
Criticité
dosimétrie
Environnement
Nucléaire
Radioprotection
Sureté
Sûreté nucléaire
Ingénierie
Nuclear instrumentation
Radiation protection
Innovation
Gestion de projet
Conseil
Protection physique
Programmation web (html, js, css, php, mysql)