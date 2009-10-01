Pierre Soubourou is a 10y-experienced engineer specialized in various fields of nuclear engineering and science: safety, environment, design of facilities and processes, dismantling, detection, radiation protection.

His international experience, curious and innovative spirit makes him most adaptable to challenging projects in Europe.



Mes compétences :

Criticité

dosimétrie

Environnement

Nucléaire

Radioprotection

Sureté

Sûreté nucléaire

Ingénierie

Nuclear instrumentation

Radiation protection

Innovation

Gestion de projet

Conseil

Protection physique

Programmation web (html, js, css, php, mysql)