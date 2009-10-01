Menu

Pierre SOUBOUROU

Saclay

En résumé

Pierre Soubourou is a 10y-experienced engineer specialized in various fields of nuclear engineering and science: safety, environment, design of facilities and processes, dismantling, detection, radiation protection.
His international experience, curious and innovative spirit makes him most adaptable to challenging projects in Europe.

Mes compétences :
Criticité
dosimétrie
Environnement
Nucléaire
Radioprotection
Sureté
Sûreté nucléaire
Ingénierie
Nuclear instrumentation
Radiation protection
Innovation
Gestion de projet
Conseil
Protection physique
Programmation web (html, js, css, php, mysql)

Entreprises

  • Cis Bio International - Chargé des relations avec l'ASN, ing. sécurité-surete nucléaire

    Saclay 2015 - maintenant Relations to ASN Nuclear Authority, participation in working groups: regulation, guidelines.
    Implementation of regulatory requirements, guidelines, at operator level.
    Treatment of events: categorizing, declaration, action plan.
    Topics: safety, radiation protection, environment (classical risks and radiological impact), waste management, transport (on-site, off-site), emergency situations, worker health, site security (with some view on physical protection, nuclear accountancy). Involved also in fire analysis, venting, DECOM, waste characterization & conditioning, maintenance.
    Scopes: safety in operations, safety referential update, safety in design/new projects.
    Specifics: improving QA management of safety.
    On the side : IAEA expert mission (Lithuania).

  • Engie / Tractebel / Innovateam - Ingénieur radioprotection, instrumentation, environnement

    2015 - 2015 Ingénieur radioprotection (projet CFVS de dépressurisation d’enceinte à Tihange, projet AP1000 Moorside), instrumentation (chaine azote-16 à Tihange), analyse de site (AP1000 Moorside), conception d'installation (CIGEO). Français, anglais

  • Assystem - Référent technique, ingénieur sûreté nucléaire

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2014 Assystem EOS
    Ingénieur sûreté sur le projet de démantèlement de l'IECDA CEA / Marcoule (traitement du Pu militaire). Français.

  • Alten / Areva - Ingénieur Etudes sûreté nucléaire

    2007 - 2014 Technicatome (Groupe Areva) 10/2009 - 04/2014
    Contexte Général: assistant technique transversal du chef de projet pour la conception/réalisation d'un centre de stockage définitif LILW-SL en Lituanie ; ingénieur sûreté nucléaire pour les projets de démantèlement de sous-marins russes du CEA ; intervention auprès de l'AIEA, pour le compte de Technicatome, concernant les réacteurs de recherche ; ingénieur sûreté conception d'installation pour le laboratoire SEPA2 (Areva) à Bessins-sur-Gartempe
    __________________________
    TN International (Groupe Areva) 09/2008 – 10/2009
    Contexte Général : études de conception d'emballage de transport et de stockage
    Sujet du projet : Conception de l'emballage de transport-stockage TN 24 E à destination du marché allemand (le client est l'un des opérateurs majeurs en Allemagne) : mise à jour du Rapport d'Analyse de Sûreté – particulièrement des parties sûreté-criticité et blindage
    Responsabilités occupées : Ingénieur Etudes
    - mise à jour du Rapport d'Analyse de Sûreté, en particuliers sûreté-criticité et blindage ;
    - réponses aux questions des clients et des autorités ;
    - mise en place de la méthodologie de crédit burn-up actinides + produits de fission ;
    - définition de calculs complémentaires, analyse, études statistiques ;
    - étude de similarité avec les expériences PF et Hauts Taux de Combustion de l'IRSN et CEA au moyen du code TSUNAMI ;
    - validation de codes et de méthodologies : code DARWIN, code ORIGEN + TRIPOLI.
    __________________________
    SGN (Groupe Areva) - Alten 02/2007 – 08/2008
    Contexte Général : ingénierie nucléaire
    Sujet du projet : réévaluation de sûreté usines UP3, UP2-800, UP2-400 AM
    Responsabilités occupées : Ingénieur nucléaire calcul - sûreté-environnement
    - dimensionnement et vérification de protection ;
    - évaluation des conséquences environnementales (doses au public) de rejets accidentels dans les ateliers du centre de retraitement des déchets nucléaires de la Hague (selon les modalités de l'arrêté du 1er septembre 2003) :
    - réévaluation de sûreté usines UP3, UP2-800, UP2-400 AM ;
    - calcul des impacts dosimétriques (outil développé à partir des codes Mistral et Cocaine) pour trois types de rejets accidentels: atmosphérique, hydrogéologique en nappe phréatique et dans le réseau de drainage profond ;
    - simulation de situation radiologiques à l'aide des codes PERCEVAL, MERCURE, SN1D, CESAR et ORIGEN, et aussi MCNP ;
    - mise au point d'outils informatiques de traitement des données.
    - rédaction de notes techniques :
    - études de sûreté-environnement: calcul d'impact pour des demandes internes, évaluation des activités en exutoire ;
    - évaluation de dose.

  • Detec - Manager Technologies Nucléaires

    2006 - 2006 Manager en Technologies Nucléaires: études nucléaires, études de systèmes d'instrumentation nucléaire (réponse, ergonomie, tests), états de l'art instrumentation et préparation de projets, études de dosimétrie et de radioprotection, simulation MCNP et conception d'outils informatiques, études du respect des normes et réglementations. Vente à l'international de scintillateurs, marketing et communication.

  • CEA / AIEA/IAEA - Information analyst

    2005 - 2005 Collection and analysis of open source information as support for Safeguards. English.

Formations

  • Université Federale De Santa Catarina UFSC (Florianopolis)

    Florianopolis 2003 - 2004 Ingénierie Sanitaire et Environnementale

    Un semestre

  • Universidade Federal De Santa Catarina (Catarina)

    Catarina 2003 - 2004 Engenharia Sanitaria e Ambiental

    Um semestro

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nantes 1999 - 2003 Nucléaire et Technologies Associées

    2002 - Erasmus à DTU (Danemark)

