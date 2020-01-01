Pierre-Yves POTIÉ

-
FM goupe PSA
- Responsable d'unité de production
2018 - 2018
Production de moteurs DVR , management de 40 personnes
-
SYPA Consulting
- Gérant
2012 - maintenant
Conseil en projets d’équipements et de process automatisés, intermédiaire entre fournisseurs et
clients finaux, étude de marché pour l’aide à la décision, management, de projets, expertise en
organisation
-
VERRE & QUARTZ TECHNOLOGIES
- Business development sales & services
2009 - 2012
Business Development engineer
Réorganisation et management du service technique (installations, dépannages, pièces détachées) contact principal des fournisseurs étrangers,
recrutement, management d’équipes , relation et accompagnement clients
identification des problèmes, résolution de litiges, mise au point et vente de solutions, systèmes complexes.
Résultats :
Réalisation du projet Hôtel MANDARIN ORIENTAL Paris (5 étoiles, 17 cabines hammam, conception et réalisation sur-mesure). Satisfaction client et développement de nouveaux contrats de maintenance (+ 20 % en un an), Augmentation de la productivité des prestations vendues.
Profitabilité du service accrue : 10%.
-
SOCIETE Française d'Automatismes
- Chargé du développement commercial et technique
2008 - 2008
Distributor of equipments of storages
- Customer follow-up
Etudes de marchés, veille concurrentielle, recherche de prestations de services et vente de contrats d’entretiens d’installations existantes
-
Sté Generale de Mécanique
- Chargé du développement technique
2007 - 2007
In charge of study
Elevator and lift manufacturer
- market study, business intelligence
Results (profits) allow the commercial to target the prospects and the customers
-
SIEMENS
- Head of Dpt Sales & Sevices
Saint-Denis
2003 - 2006
3 activities : logistic systems and of airport : handling machines/ logistics of mail sorting
- Elaboration and implementation of a strategy for the modernization of installed bases ;
- Service creation offer payments ;
- Prospecting and negotiation of new service contracts (senoble, radiospare) ;
- Execution, analysis and control of the major contracts ;
- Operational management of the teams (20 persons) ;
- Creation and improvement of the processes ;
- Implementation of tools and measure of customers satisfaction
Results (profits) CA = 5,5 EUR in 2006, in 20% progress with regard to 2005 ; EBIT = 10%,
-
SIEMENS
- Head of department
Saint-Denis
1997 - 2003
Marketing of pose machines (installation), CMS (constituents(components) gone (taken) up on surface) integrated (joined) into lines of assembly electronic cards (maps), for markets automobile, CEM, Telecommunications and Industry
- Direction (Management) of the activity : budget, strategy of commercial and technical development, plan (shot) in five years, narrow relation with the parent company, the recruitment, the management and the motivation of team (17 persons) ;
- Creation of provisions of a service with strong added value ;
- Increase of the productivity in association with the management control and the financial direction (management) ;
- Integration of the team in a new structure and an implementation of the tool SAP ;
-
Siemens
- Direction de centre de profits
Saint-Denis
1997 - 2006
Direction Centre de ProfitsVentes/ServicesManagement de Projets
Gec Alsthom Parvex
- Ingénieur Technico-commercial
1995 - 1997
-
-
-
-
