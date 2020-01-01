Menu

Pierre-Yves POTIÉ

PARIS

En résumé

Expérience Grands Groupes et PME - INDUSTRIE - EQUIPEMENTS et PROCESS
Compétences :
- EXPERT Ingénieur d'affaires,
- Chef de projets industrialisation,
- Responsable d'activités technico-commerciales,
- Business development,
- Management d'équipes,
- Responsable des activités maintenance

Mes compétences :
SAP
public relations
management control
decision management
commercial development
commercial and technical development
budgets
Project Management
Operational management
Management of Business Unit & project Management
Implementation of tools and measure
IMPORTING EXPERIENCE
Business Intelligence
Industrie

Entreprises

  • FM goupe PSA - Responsable d'unité de production

    2018 - 2018 Production de moteurs DVR , management de 40 personnes

  • SYPA Consulting - Gérant

    2012 - maintenant Conseil en projets d’équipements et de process automatisés, intermédiaire entre fournisseurs et
    clients finaux, étude de marché pour l’aide à la décision, management, de projets, expertise en
    organisation

  • VERRE & QUARTZ TECHNOLOGIES - Business development sales & services

    2009 - 2012 Business Development engineer

    Réorganisation et management du service technique (installations, dépannages, pièces détachées) contact principal des fournisseurs étrangers,
    recrutement, management d’équipes , relation et accompagnement clients
    identification des problèmes, résolution de litiges, mise au point et vente de solutions, systèmes complexes.

    Résultats :
    Réalisation du projet Hôtel MANDARIN ORIENTAL Paris (5 étoiles, 17 cabines hammam, conception et réalisation sur-mesure). Satisfaction client et développement de nouveaux contrats de maintenance (+ 20 % en un an), Augmentation de la productivité des prestations vendues.
    Profitabilité du service accrue : 10%.

  • SOCIETE Française d'Automatismes - Chargé du développement commercial et technique

    2008 - 2008 Distributor of equipments of storages
    - Customer follow-up
    Etudes de marchés, veille concurrentielle, recherche de prestations de services et vente de contrats d’entretiens d’installations existantes

  • Sté Generale de Mécanique - Chargé du développement technique

    2007 - 2007 In charge of study

    Elevator and lift manufacturer
    - market study, business intelligence
    Results (profits) allow the commercial to target the prospects and the customers

    Saint-Denis 1997 - 2006 Direction Centre de ProfitsVentes/ServicesManagement de Projets
    Pierre - Yves POTIÉ
    77230 Saint - Mard
    pierreyves.potie@wanadoo.fr

    EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES

    SIEMENS – Bussy St Georges
    2004 – 2006 : Directeur Service Client (Customer Service)
    (3 activités : Systèmes logistiques/manutention, logistique aéroportuaire, machines de tri postal)
    Création de nouveaux concepts pour la vente de prestations et d’organisations de service = Anticipation et Adaptabilité au besoin client
    Management opérationnel des équipes (20), Négociation de contrats de Maintenance multiservices
    Stratégie pour la modernisation des bases installées. Amélioration des processus
    Analyse et contrôle des contrats majeurs. Développement des opportunités d’affaires
    Résultats : EC= 5,5 M€, CA = 4,5 M€, profitabilité = 10%, en hausse de 10% par rapport à 2005 :
    nouveaux contrats (Senoble, Radiospare), satisfaction clients accrue
    1997 - 2004 : Directeur Centre de profit EA (Electronics Assembly Systems France et Belgique)
    Commercialisation de machines de pose CMS intégrées à des lignes d’assemblage de cartes électroniques
    Marchés : Automobile, CEM, Télécommunications, Industrie
    Direction de l’activité : budget, stratégie du développement commercial et technique, plan à cinq ans, relation étroite avec la maison mère, recrutement, management et motivation de l’équipe (17)
    Augmentation de la productivité par une collaboration forte avec le contrôle de gestion et avec la direction financière
    Intégration de l’équipe à une nouvelle structure et mise en place de SAP
    Norme Qualité: certification ISO 9001 (2003)
    Développement des Relations presse et syndicats professionnels
    Résultats : N° 1 du marché, CA 2004 (21 M€) + 350% en 3 ans, Hausse du profit à 1 M€ (7%).
    (dont 30% en prestations de service (profit 11%) par la Création de prestations de service à forte valeur ajoutée :
    Centre de formation, consulting, financement)

    FORMATION LANGUES
    1983 Diplôme Ingénieur ICAM (Lille) Anglais langue de travail
    1984 Diplôme IAE (Lille) Allemand bon niveau

    DIVERS Association des chefs d’entreprise de Marne la vallée, syndic de copropriété, natation

  • AEG MODICON - Ingénieur d'affaires/responsable produit

    1988 - 1994 1988 - 1994 : AEG MODICON FRANCE - Clamart
    Ingénieur d'affaires / Responsable produits d’asservissement
    Marchés : Machines spéciales, Automobile, Machine - outil, Robotique et Armement
    Responsable des études de process et des propositions commerciales.
    Conseiller technique et coordination des affaires avec les installateurs. Contrôle du processus réalisation
    Développement et conduite d'affaires par la coordination de l' équipe technique et par les relations usines (USA, Allemagne, Irlande) Réalisations de projets d'automatisation (Unimétal, Creusot-Loire,Framatome)
    Techniques opérationnelles du marketing de produits et des marchés industriels
    Motivation et formation technique des forces de vente (4 personnes et animation de 10 technico-commerciaux
    Résultats : CA = 800K€ (+ 10%/an), lancement réussi de 2 gammes de produits

