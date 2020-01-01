Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Prevost MICHEL
Ajouter
Prevost MICHEL
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Nucléaire
Entreprises
Clemessy Services
- Responsable d'activités nucléaire
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
2018 - maintenant
ENGIE AXIMA
- Responsable de secteur COVAL
courbevoie
2014 - 2018
AXIMA CONCEPT
- Responsable d'implantation locale
2010 - 2013
Alstom Power
- AQHSE
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2009 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anaïs JUSTIN
Andrea SANCHEZ
Bérangère BONNIN
Chantou BISHOP
Gérald VIRARD
Mahnaz BLONDEL
Philippe MOREAU
Prescilla DUVET
Sandrine LENNE
Sara GARCIN