Quentin COINTREAU-DUMAS
Quentin COINTREAU-DUMAS
PARIS
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Delubac&Cie
- Stagiaire Analyste
2013 - 2014
Triptrotting.Inc
- Responsable Marketing
2012 - 2012
Essec
Cergy Pontoise
2014 - maintenant
Mastère spécialisé
Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieur (HEI)
Lille
2008 - 2013
Ingénieur
Alice TEISSEIRE
Carine MEURICE
Charles CHRISTIN
Côme LAMY
Goupy CLÉMENT
Grégoire MULLENDER
Jonathan RECCHIUTI
Julien MENTFAKH
Thibault BASTIN
Victor MIKULA
