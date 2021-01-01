Menu

Quentin COINTREAU-DUMAS

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Delubac&Cie - Stagiaire Analyste

    2013 - 2014

  • Triptrotting.Inc - Responsable Marketing

    2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :