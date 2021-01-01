Menu

Quentin DAGNEAUX

CHIMAY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Gerresheimer Momignies S.A - Responsable Job-Change

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • www.isips.be (Charleroi)

    Charleroi 2012 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :