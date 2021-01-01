Menu

Quentin DE BOISSIEU

FERRAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International
Gestion de projet
Open minded
Automobile
SEO
SEM
Marketing
Search
Automotive
Digital Strategy

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Digital Marketing Manager Europe

    FERRAND 2015 - maintenant

  • SCA Hygiene Products - Digital & New Media Manager

    2012 - 2015

  • Automobiles Peugeot - Peugeot Brand International Social Media Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2012 - International Social Media Brand Strategy drawing and deployment,
    - Brand Webwatch deployment and analysis over the five greater European countries
    - Communities’ size increase (Mainly Facebook ,Twitter, Google+ and Youtube)
    - Engagement with different communities
    - Web influencers strategy deployment
    - International coordination and reporting

  • Peugeot Turkey - Digital Manager

    2008 - 2010 Web Strategy drawing and deployment for Peugeot’s subsidiary in
    urkey
    - Development of a website dedicated to increase car sales in Turkey : Peugeot Webstore
    - Introduction of a new subsidiary website coordination: www.peugeot.com.tr (600 000 monthly visits)
    - New website functionalities proposal and setup
    - Web support for the new vehicle commercial releases and for communication campaigns, in cooperation with web, media buying
    and advertisement agencies
    - Optimization of performance and measurement of media campaigns, SEO, SEM, and satisfaction over the website
    (using Google Analytics and punctual studies)

  • Peugeot Turkey - Organizational audit: Sales and marketing process Analysis

    2008 - 2008 - Sales and Marketing Process definition.
    - Process analysis in terms of costs, productivity and coordination
    - Redevelopment propositions

  • RENAULT S.A. - Strategic Trend Forecaster

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2008 Range Analysis
    - Market studies and tracking analysis, over different ranges and Renault markets over the world
    - Studies: BAIT, “Courants Commerciaux”, various qualitative studies
    - Extractions and reports preparation in order to answer international product managers’ questions

    Efficiency of Commercial Means
    - Advertising pre and post tests coordination, and circulation to the appropriate departments
    - Improvement and set up of tools for marketing decision makers

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2006 - 2007 Specialized Masters, Marketing Intelligence

    Professional Thesis (Renault / HEC): Customer Process analysis from purchase intention to purchase of a new vehicle

  • DCU (Dublin CIty University) (Dublin)

    Dublin 2005 - 2006 Masters Degree in Electronic Systems

    systèmes électroniques

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Génie Electrique ESIGELEC

    Rouen 2003 - 2006 Telecommunication systems

    Telecommunication systems

