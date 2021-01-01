Menu

Quentin EL-BEZ

CORDOBA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Translation
Hospitality

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Freelance Writer

    2008 - maintenant • Research & Elaboration of weekly articles specialised in Food & Drinks
    • Editing and correction of existing articles
    • www.vodka-and-co.com , www.drinxo.com , www.750g.com

  • Juicy Shoot - Co-founder

    2008 - maintenant Co-founder
    • Mixology (Disaronno summer 2008 campaign)
    • Bar Consultancy (Banyan Tree, Manchester)
    • Spirit Consultancy (Akvinta Vodka, Business Development Manager)
    • Private & Corporate Event Management
    • Cocktail Photography (Caspa Marketing)

  • Inventive Leisure plc - Vodka Expert & Brand Manager

    2007 - 2008 Vodka Expert & Brand Manager
    • Development & implementation of Training programmes
    • Sales & Marketing of Vodka brands
    • Development of menus and promotions

  • WYBOROWA S.A. Pernod-Ricard - International Brand Ambassador

    2006 - 2007 International Brand Ambassador
    • Organization and Implementation of International Marketing Concepts
    • Further Development of Educational and International Initiatives
    • International Market Audits and Assessing
    • Attendance at Key International Marketing Events
    • Presentation of Training Modules to on trade & Group Distributors
    • Feed back on trade Trends per Market & Report on Local Activity
    • Reception of key on trade people and distributors whilst in Poland

  • Freelance - Freelance Translator

    2005 - maintenant • Translations from English into French and from French into English
    • Edition and correction of existing translations

    Secours Populaire Francais (International Conferences reports), general documents, CV, diplomas, Food & Drinks Menus.

  • AIR FRANCE - FREQUENCE PLUS - AMERICAN EXPRESS - Conseiller Clientele et Televendeur

    2005 - 2006

  • Inventive Leisure plc - General Manager

    2003 - 2005 General Manager (teams of 20 to 35 employees)
    • General Operations of Vodka and Cocktails outlets
    • Continuous Control of Quality of Service and Products
    • Hygiene and Security Procedures (creation & implementation)
    • Marketing Management
    • Stock & Administration Management
    • Finance Management (payroll, cost control, trade development)
    • Human Ressources Management (Staff & Management Teams)
    • Communication with Head Office and suppliers

  • HOPE UNIVERSITY - Teaching Assistant

    2002 - 2003 Teaching Assistant
    • Assist and replace Head of Languages Department
    • Individual and Group Teaching (aged 18-30): French Literature, Philosophy, History & Civilization
    • Language Labs
    • Oral and written Exams

  • ST CHADS HIGH SCHOOL, Liverpool (UK) - Teaching Assistant

    2001 - 2002 Teaching Assistant
    • Assist and replace Head of Languages Department
    • Individual and Group Teaching (aged 18-30): French Literature, Philosophy, History & Civilization
    • Language Labs
    • Oral and written Exams

