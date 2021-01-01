Quentin EL-BEZ

2007 - 2008Vodka Expert & Brand Manager
• Development & implementation of Training programmes
• Sales & Marketing of Vodka brands
• Development of menus and promotions
WYBOROWA S.A. Pernod-Ricard
- International Brand Ambassador
2006 - 2007International Brand Ambassador
• Organization and Implementation of International Marketing Concepts
• Further Development of Educational and International Initiatives
• International Market Audits and Assessing
• Attendance at Key International Marketing Events
• Presentation of Training Modules to on trade & Group Distributors
• Feed back on trade Trends per Market & Report on Local Activity
• Reception of key on trade people and distributors whilst in Poland
Freelance
- Freelance Translator
2005 - maintenant• Translations from English into French and from French into English
• Edition and correction of existing translations
Secours Populaire Francais (International Conferences reports), general documents, CV, diplomas, Food & Drinks Menus.
AIR FRANCE - FREQUENCE PLUS - AMERICAN EXPRESS
- Conseiller Clientele et Televendeur
2005 - 2006
Inventive Leisure plc
- General Manager
2003 - 2005General Manager (teams of 20 to 35 employees)
• General Operations of Vodka and Cocktails outlets
• Continuous Control of Quality of Service and Products
• Hygiene and Security Procedures (creation & implementation)
• Marketing Management
• Stock & Administration Management
• Finance Management (payroll, cost control, trade development)
• Human Ressources Management (Staff & Management Teams)
• Communication with Head Office and suppliers
HOPE UNIVERSITY
- Teaching Assistant
2002 - 2003Teaching Assistant
• Assist and replace Head of Languages Department
• Individual and Group Teaching (aged 18-30): French Literature, Philosophy, History & Civilization
• Language Labs
• Oral and written Exams
ST CHADS HIGH SCHOOL, Liverpool (UK)
- Teaching Assistant
2001 - 2002Teaching Assistant
• Assist and replace Head of Languages Department
• Individual and Group Teaching (aged 18-30): French Literature, Philosophy, History & Civilization
• Language Labs
• Oral and written Exams