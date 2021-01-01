Menu

Quentin HANNEZO

Paris

Looking for a challenging experience in a dynamic international company with ethical values and innovative Products & Services that provide high Added Value with real customer Benefits.

Simplifying and helping people's everyday life ( e- commerce, communication, ways of conducting business)

Long term Goal : Managing Responsabilities ( team supervision) in Sales or Marketing in International context (abroad position).

E-commerce
Commerce international
Paiement en ligne
Négociation commerciale
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Vente

  • AccorHotels - Key Account Manager FR

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • PayPal - Key Account Manager

    Dublin 2012 - 2015 Manage Top French Merchants (26 merchants with a total of 570 M € of Turnover with PayPal): Pixmania, Photobox UK, 3 Suisses, Spartoo, OVH, LDLC, Mistergooddeal, Oscaro, LDLC, etc...

    - Aim is to increase PayPal Market share and TPV while supporting merchants' own growth. Strong focus on mobile.
    - Identify potential New Business opportunities with Merchants: Marketing co branding campaign, New Product launches / social media & payment tunnel optimization. Inbound marketing. Increase PayPal visibility and develop International Account Expansion.
    - Manage commercial offer and negotiation for new contracts with CFO/ CEO/ Marketing at merchant.
    - Provide consultancy in Merchant's business model vs Market Competitions. Strengthen and maintain strong relationship with Merchants.
    - Pilot merchant strategy with Paris Business Unit
    - 2012 & 2013: 100% target reached

  • Valeo - International Key Account Manager / Business Development

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Valeo, VEES, Electronic Division Sales Business Development / Account Manager

    - NEW BUSINESS DEV. (40%)
    Identify potential New Business Opportunities with OEM (VW, Fiat, Mercedes) in Europe & China (Cherry) for Valeo Electronics. Follow up market trends WW, build and present Sales Business Plan to BU top management and validate New Product Development and Market launch strategy with R&D and Marketing. Reached OEM interest and received Two RFQ from VW and Cherry. Managed two trainees.

    - SALES ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT. (60%)
    Manage Relationship and Sales for Key customers 70 M €: PSA (EU)/ DPCA(China), JTEKT (EU), BROSE (German) and Valeo cross selling portfolio.
    - Define Commercial Strategy & Organization for Valeo Electronics in China with local BU.
    - Build Relationship with China Joint Venture and China Partner in order to address China customer DPCA : won 3 china business
    - Won 5 business (50 M euros) - 100 % target
    - Define and reach budget & selling price index - 100% target
    - Manage transversely Project Team with Project Manager (R&D, Purchasing, Quality, Logistics)

  • Valeo - PSA Account Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2010 In charge of Valeo's Wiper Europe portfolio and developments for PSA (80 M €)
    - Manage Customer Relationship & all commercial aspects linked to PSA for Valeo Wiper Europe
    - Manages M3M4 Sales international RFQ Strategy (Brazil, China, Spain, Iran) Business won.
    - Won 80 M euros of New business. (100% target) W22, M59, T3, A9, M3M4 Business
    - Key member of 4 development project for all Sales & commercial aspects
    - Valeo Pilot & Coordinator for elaboration and promotion of Ecotechs for customer with Valeo plants & co-management dedicated teams.
    - Define and reach budget & selling price index - 100% target

