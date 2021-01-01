Quentin HANNEZO

Looking for a challenging experience in a dynamic international company with ethical values and innovative Products & Services that provide high Added Value with real customer Benefits.



Simplifying and helping people's everyday life ( e- commerce, communication, ways of conducting business)



Long term Goal : Managing Responsabilities ( team supervision) in Sales or Marketing in International context (abroad position).



Mes compétences :

E-commerce

Commerce international

Paiement en ligne

Négociation commerciale

Réponse aux appels d'offres

Vente