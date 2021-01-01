Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin LAIDIN
Ajouter
Quentin LAIDIN
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Camping L'Albizia
- Co-direction
2011 - maintenant
Direction et gestion de la structure en collaboration
Camping l'Albizia
- BTS assistant gestion PME/PMI en alternance
2011 - 2013
Management, commercialisation, gestion, terrain (en alternance).
Formations
Formation CCI Vendée
La Roche Sur Yon
2014 - 2014
titre RNCP niveau 2
Esfora, Chambre Des Métiers De La Vendée
La Roche Sur Yon
2011 - 2013
niveau BTS en alternance
Lycée Le Masle
St Nazaire
2009 - 2011
Bac professionnel
Réseau
Alain LAUMAILLE
Annabelle DEFRANCE
Bruno RANC
Charles INDUNI
Clément LONGUEFOSSE
David FAVREAU
David SAUTEJEAU
Frédéric PIERSON
Gaël TARAUD
Laëtitia VRIGNAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z