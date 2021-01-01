Menu

Quentin LOYEZ

En résumé

Currently working as a validation / test engineer for AKKA technologies, I use my knowledge to develop test solutions for our customers and improve their validation methods.
I graduated engineering school in 2014 after a 3 years of apprenticeship in Computer sciences, and worked mainly on electronics test development, doing hardware and software design of specific test-benches. Then I joined their DOCSIS team in Dallas (TX) as a test engineer for cable modems certification.

Mes compétences :
Électronique
Automatisme
Informatique
Java
C
Labview

Entreprises

  • Bricomarché - Vendeur

    peronne maintenant

  • Sunna Design - Ingénieur validation

    Blanquefort 2016 - maintenant Cette start-up développe et produit des lampadaires solaires autonomes et connectés, et j’ai intégré l’équipe validation afin de répondre à divers besoins méthode et caractérisation. J’ai été amené notamment à mettre en place des procédures de tests et à effectuer plusieurs développements LabVIEW.

    Réalisations
    - Définition et application d’une procédure de test pour comparer des capteurs de mouvements selon leur cartographie de détection.
    - Développement d’une architecture LabVIEW destinée au contrôle d’un banc de test pour batteries.
    - Documentation : rédaction de rapports de tests et de développement.
    - Mise en place de tests environnementaux sur des produits finis, en étuve et en extérieur.
    - Choix des capteurs et câblage pour ces tests.
    - Développement LabVIEW d’une IHM permettant d’analyser les résultats de ces tests.

    Environnement technique
    - R&D
    - prototypage électronique
    - Validation
    - Normes IEC et NF

  • STMicroelectronics - Test engineer

    2014 - 2016 J'ai intégré l'équipe DOCSIS au moment du développement de la nouvelle génération de modems câbles DOCSIS 3.1, au sein de l'équipe tests, qui interprète la norme DOCSIS (CableLabs) et développe des tests softwares permettant de la vérifier.
    Mon travail a premièrement porté sur des prototypes FPGA, puis sur les premières versions silicon chip de modems DOCSIS 3.1. Au sein d'un laboratoire reproduisant l'architecture complète du réseau internet (depuis les CMTS - Cable Modem Termination System - du fournisseur d'accès jusqu'au au Modem et PC du client), j'ai exécuté de nombreux tests afin de vérifier les fonctionnalités logiciel des puces en cours de développement, codé de nouveaux tests pour la norme 3.1, et mis à jour des tests 3.0 pour de nouvelles fonctionnalités 3.1.

    Réalisations
    - Exécution de tests software pour MoDems et prototypes FPGA
    - Configuration d’équipements réseau (CMTS, analyseurs réseau, générateurs de trafic)
    - Bug report
    - Développement de tests et débogage (language TCL et iTest)
    - Software débogage (language C)

    Environnement technique
    - Standard DOCSIS
    - TCL (langage des tests DOCSIS 3.0)
    - iTest (logiciel basé sur Eclipse et langage mis en place pour les tests DOCSIS 3.1)
    - C (langage logiciel de la puce DOCSIS)
    - BugZilla, ClearQuest, GIT, clearcase
    - équipements réseau
    - Modulations RF : QPSK/QAM/OFDM
    - Protocoles TCP/IPv4/IPv6, BPI, Telnet, SNMP

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur informatique industrielle par apprentissage

    2011 - 2014 Apprentissage de 3 ans chez STMicroelectronics, leader dans les composants électroniques de puissance, au sein du laboratoire de caractérisation (25 personnes), qui effectue divers tests sur les composants micro-électroniques (diodes, triacs, protection ESD etc.) afin de définir leurs caractéristiques électriques statiques et dynamiques.
    Mon rôle a été dans un premier temps d’automatiser certains tests existants (sous LabVIEW), puis de développer des bancs de tests complets pour répondre à de nouveaux besoins.

    Réalisations
    - Automatisation de tests afin de soulager les opérateurs et augmenter le rendement du laboratoire. Exemples : programmation de générateurs U/V, générateurs ondes ESD, etc.).
    - Développement de cartes électroniques permettant de reproduire certains équipements de tests coûteux pour diodes, SRC, TRIACS et composants de protection ESD. (tests TLP, TGT).
    - Développement d'équipements de tests complets incluant :
    - Diverses cartes électroniques (alimentation, sécurité, relais, diverses cartes fonction).
    - Plusieurs appareils (oscilloscope, alimentations, E/S GPIB).
    - Programme LabVIEW permettant de contrôler le tout, avec interface utilisateur ergonomique et adaptée aux mal-voyants.
    - Pièces mécaniques et encapsulation rack sécurisé et facilement déplaçable.
    - formations équipe et documentation sur mes bancs de tests


    Environnement technique
    - diodes, SRC, TRIACS et composants de protection ESD
    - Matériel National Instruments
    - Développement LabVIEW avancé
    - Electronique : kicad, designSpark, graveuse LPKF, contraintes RF et CEM
    - générateurs U/I, oscilloscopes, analyseurs de spectres, équipements RF et ESD, etc.

  • Faiveley transport (UK) - Technicien

    2011 - 2011 maintenance, réparation de matériel ferroviaire, notamment de vidéo-surveillance.

Formations

