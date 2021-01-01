Quentin LOYEZ

Currently working as a validation / test engineer for AKKA technologies, I use my knowledge to develop test solutions for our customers and improve their validation methods.

I graduated engineering school in 2014 after a 3 years of apprenticeship in Computer sciences, and worked mainly on electronics test development, doing hardware and software design of specific test-benches. Then I joined their DOCSIS team in Dallas (TX) as a test engineer for cable modems certification.



Mes compétences :

Électronique

Automatisme

Informatique

Java

C

Labview